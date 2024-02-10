My daughter's going on her first date and

So my daughter has had a rough freshmen year so far. Her friend group basically abandoned her in favor of another girl in the group she had an argument with. It's been rough and when they went on a choir Disney trip she couldn't hang out with her normal group. So when I found out she was having fun with the another group she had kinda been forced to hang out with I was thrilled.



Until I found out a boy on this trip was buying her Mickey ears and food. Now all the sudden he's asked her to be her Valentine's and she's now set to go on a first date with this guy. I should be happy for her as things are looking up socially, but as a father I can't help but wanna intimidate this prick till he's literally scared to even think a non pure thought about my baby. Am I being irrational? Yes I am, but I can't help it.



So I am gonna ask the berry, what should I do or say to this kid who wants to court my daughter? Give your best advice and maybe a tale of personal experience. She's 14 btw and never showed any interest before now so I guess I'm lucky for that.