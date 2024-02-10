My daughter's going on her first date and

CrazyN8

CrazyN8

Custom Title
@Black
Joined
Apr 19, 2010
Messages
5,295
Reaction score
1,148
So my daughter has had a rough freshmen year so far. Her friend group basically abandoned her in favor of another girl in the group she had an argument with. It's been rough and when they went on a choir Disney trip she couldn't hang out with her normal group. So when I found out she was having fun with the another group she had kinda been forced to hang out with I was thrilled.

Until I found out a boy on this trip was buying her Mickey ears and food. Now all the sudden he's asked her to be her Valentine's and she's now set to go on a first date with this guy. I should be happy for her as things are looking up socially, but as a father I can't help but wanna intimidate this prick till he's literally scared to even think a non pure thought about my baby. Am I being irrational? Yes I am, but I can't help it.

So I am gonna ask the berry, what should I do or say to this kid who wants to court my daughter? Give your best advice and maybe a tale of personal experience. She's 14 btw and never showed any interest before now so I guess I'm lucky for that.
 
My son is 15, he is pretty immature for his age, but still managed to "get laid" just saying......
 
Sit your daughter down and tell her if she has sex there's a 98% chance she'll get pregnant and her life will be ruined. When you meet the guy angrily tell him you'll kill him and his entire family if he touches your daughter.
 
Man...
Have you told her about protections.
Because you know valentine and candy.
Dude means business

You might soon be a grandfather
Congrats
 
Domitian said:
Sit your daughter down and tell her if she has sex there's a 98% chance she'll get pregnant and her life will be ruined. When you meet the guy angrily tell him you'll kill him and his entire family if he touches your daughter.
Click to expand...
In other words " I am a controlling parent who wants you to rebel and do exactly what i tell you not to do."
 
IDGETKTFO said:
In other words " I am a controlling parent who wants you to rebel and do exactly what i tell you not to do."
Click to expand...
I was just fucking around. There isn't really anything he can do except accept that his daughter is growing up. Maybe he'll luck out and the boy kid is a shy harmless nerd.
 
Domitian said:
I was just fucking around. There isn't really anything he can do except accept that his daughter is growing up. Maybe he'll luck out and the boy kid is a shy harmless nerd.
Click to expand...
He apparently freaked out riding the tower of terror so its very likely.
 
lsa said:
Man...
Have you told her about protections.
Because you know valentine and candy.
Dude means business

You might soon be a grandfather
Congrats
Click to expand...
Full sex talk with all our kids, super awkward but glad we did it.
 
CrazyN8 said:
So my daughter has had a rough freshmen year so far. Her friend group basically abandoned her in favor of another girl in the group she had an argument with. It's been rough and when they went on a choir Disney trip she couldn't hang out with her normal group. So when I found out she was having fun with the another group she had kinda been forced to hang out with I was thrilled.

Until I found out a boy on this trip was buying her Mickey ears and food. Now all the sudden he's asked her to be her Valentine's and she's now set to go on a first date with this guy. I should be happy for her as things are looking up socially, but as a father I can't help but wanna intimidate this prick till he's literally scared to even think a non pure thought about my baby. Am I being irrational? Yes I am, but I can't help it.

So I am gonna ask the berry, what should I do or say to this kid who wants to court my daughter? Give your best advice and maybe a tale of personal experience. She's 14 btw and never showed any interest before now so I guess I'm lucky for that.
Click to expand...
You’re focused on the wrong kid. The hammer of god couldn’t stop a 14 year old boy from impure thoughts and attempts at shenanigans. You’ve got to make positive your girl has good self esteem, understands and respects her body and herself, and is mentally/emotionally strong enough not to let some shit head kid talk/manipulate/bully her into doing something she’s not comfortable with.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
My son is 15, he is pretty immature for his age, but still managed to "get laid" just saying......
Click to expand...
I'm sure your son is a good kid, but his kind is literally my enemy right now, what a crazy world we love in. Heck I'm literally my own worst enemy in ways, what a life.
 
Domitian said:
I was just fucking around. There isn't really anything he can do except accept that his daughter is growing up. Maybe he'll luck out and the boy kid is a shy harmless nerd.
Click to expand...
If he is lucky that one will. But there will be another that will take his place that won't. I am glad i have a 15 yr old son. I was smart enough to stock him with condoms.
 
CrazyN8 said:
but as a father I can't help but wanna intimidate this prick till he's literally scared to even think a non pure thought about my baby.
Click to expand...
There would be no faster way to guarantee that she will have sex with him than to do that.

Meet him. Make sure he’s a good kid. If he is a good kid, and you are confident in your abilities as a parent, you have nothing to worry about. And yeah, teenagers are going to have sex. Just like we did when we were teenagers. There isn’t anything you can do about it.

Don’t make your daughter choose between him and you. You will lose.
 
DoctorTaco said:
You’re focused on the wrong kid. The hammer of god couldn’t stop a 14 year old boy from impure thoughts and attempts at shenanigans. You’ve got to make positive your girl has good self esteem, understands and respects her body and herself, and is mentally/emotionally strong enough not to let some shit head kid talk/manipulate/bully her into doing something she’s not comfortable with.
Click to expand...
That's a good point, honesty the kid has never given me a reason not to trust her in that area. Your post is actually comforting thanks sherbro.
 
CrazyN8 said:
That's a good point, honesty the kid has never given me a reason not to trust her in that area. Your post is actually comforting thanks sherbro.
Click to expand...
I’ve got an 11 year old daughter. From the literal day 1 I’ve done everything to give her as much self esteem, self worth, and self value as possible. Tons of positive reinforcement, good role models, lots of active hobbies.

best way I can figure to keep her from doing something in her teenage years that she’s not comfortable with. Fuckin terrifying being a girl dad
 
Jack Reacheround said:
There would be no faster way to guarantee that she will have sex with him than to do that.

Meet him. Make sure he’s a good kid. If he is a good kid, and you are confident in your abilities as a parent, you have nothing to worry about. And yeah, teenagers are going to have sex. Just like we did when we were teenagers. There isn’t anything you can do about it.

Don’t make your daughter choose between him and you. You will lose.
Click to expand...
I could kick her out and tell her she's worthless, that'd be a quicker way. But fair point haha.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,039
Messages
55,049,731
Members
174,574
Latest member
ChessJitsu

Share this page

Back
Top