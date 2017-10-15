My current training log

10/14/2017
-4x3Minute Heavybag rounds
-30 Situps, with variations.
-10 pushups after heavybag rounds
-2x400m sprints, stopped the last 50m on the last one
-10 minutes of Shadow boxing
Weight:145
Fatigue:2/5
 
10/15/2017
7 x 3 minute heavybag rounds
1x400m sprint. 70 seconds
10 minutes shadow boxing
3x10 Pushups
50 Sit-ups
Weight:145.8
Fatigue:3/5
 
10/16/2017: Rest and Work
10/17/2017: Rest
10/18/2017
Work
6 x 3 minute heavybag rounds
Weight: 145.4
Fatigue:2/5
 
10/19/2017
Work
6 x 3 minute heavybag rounds
50 Sit-ups
30 Pushups
Weight:144.6
Fatigue:2/5
 
10/20/2017
Work
7 x 3 minute heavybag rounds (45 second rest)
50 Situps
Weight:144.6
Fatigue:2/5
 
10/21/2017
5 x 3 minute heavybag rounds (Fight Pace)
Weight:142.8
Fatigue 3.5/5
 
10/22/2017
40 pushups
50 Situps
1 Mile run 9:00(Rainy conditions)
Fatigue:3/5
Weight:143.6

Workout 2
10 minutes on homemade slipbag
5 x 3 minute heavybag rounds (precision work)
 
10/23/2017 Rest/Work
10/24/2017 Rest
10/25/2017
Work
8 x 3 minute heavybag rounds.
Weight:142.8
Fatigue:4/5
Need more food and sleep
 
10/26/2017
Work
7 x 3 minute heavybag rounds
30 push ups
50 situps
Weight:143
Fatigue:2.5/5
 
10/27/2017
4 x 3 minute heavybag rounds
Weight:146
1 Mile run
Fatigue:3/5
 
10/28/2017
3 x 3 minute heavybag rounds
Weight:146
Fatigue:2/5
 
10/29/2017
4 x 5 minute heavybag rounds.
Weight:146
Fatigue:1.5/5
 
10/30/2017
Rest
Need to take a few days off before running or doing bag work. Feet are very sore and been having feet and ankle issues from all the frequency. Just found out that I over-supinate when walking and running. When I wear shoes, its manageable, but I am not getting healing as long as I am active.

I can still do Pull ups, sit ups, knee push ups, bench , anything that doesn't overly use my feet.
 
10/31/2017
2 x 3 minute heavybag rounds
2 x 5 minute heavybag rounds
With shoes made a big difference
 
11/2/2017
4 x 3 minute heavybag rounds
 
11/5/2017
Dropped a fucking oxygen tank on my knee. Have to take more time off.
 
11/7/2017
5 x 3 minute heavybag rounds
Weight:146
 
11/9/2017
4 x 3 minute heavybag rounds 100% effort
Weight:143.5
 
11/13/2017
1x10 minute heavybag endurance round. Felt sick so I stopped.

11/15/2017
1x20 minute heavybag round.
Weight:142
Still recovering from knee injury. Vastus Medialis where it meets the quadriceps tendon is still sore so I have been taking it easy. Work has been very taxing as well.
 
11/16/2017
5 x 3 minute heavybag rounds
Weight:143
 
