my crush rejected me

I asked this coworker out I had a crush on and she rejected me, and that pain burned me. So I'm gonna decide to change things in my life for the better
1. Lose weight and start to eat healthy
2. Put on muscle and get a good physique
3. Get a motorcycle license and be a motorcycle guy
4. Learn a martial arts, and compete in fights. Im thinking Muay Thai
5. Get a high paying job
6. Become a better social person and get better at flirting with women
7. Make sure I have a good haircut and better fashion
You just lit a fire under my ass, thanks
