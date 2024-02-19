My Copium: Volk beat himself with his most recent decision making

The only thing that beat Volk was himself. I admit this is completely biased, but it’s what I think.



Accepting a short notice fight on 11 days notice against Islam Makachev after binge drinking and not training was about the worst idea imaginable. He cracked his chin there.



Then he accepts a fight against a young huge hitter just 4 months later after being put completely out by a guy a weight class above. Who knows how the fight would’ve gone if he hadn’t taken those risks beforehand.



Also he’s above 35 and that kind of decision making isn’t ideal when all you can go is down from there.



I think Volk might be the best fighter we’ve ever seen inside the octagon, but outside it seems that his demons got the best of him.