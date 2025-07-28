TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
Which Sherdogger is this?
A woman who says her straight boyfriend sleeps with men on camera has insisted that he isn't gay and is just doing it for the money.
Couple Terri and Ryan, from Cheshire, who appear in a YouTube episode of Love Don't Judge, say they've found a winning formula in the world of adult entertainment, and it's bringing in serious cash.
The pair, who started out making spicy content together, quickly realised how it could bring them in even more cash, and are now raking in between £2,000 to £6,000 on average each month.
While 'ex-con' Ryan stars in the X-rated scenes, girlfriend Terri acts as director, camerawoman, and creative partner, filming her boyfriend as he gets physical with other men.
Terri insists that it doesn't bother her that she witnesses Ryan sleeping with other men - and it doesn't mean he's gay as it's 'just work'.
She said: 'I don't feel any certain way about it – it's just work for both of us,' she shrugged.
'I do women content myself so I can understand what he is doing. Most of the time we work with people we know anyway.'
And Ryan himself agrees, saying he's only doing it for 'gay for pay' - as the couple say him working with men brings them in much more money than if he slept with women.
Ryan added: 'Some of the things that come out are that I'm taking advantage because I'm doing gay for pay.
'I'm a straight male making spicy content with men and that's my niche, some people like it and some people don't, that's find they don't have to buy it.
'I'm not homophobic and I'm not taking advantage of anyone.'
Terri claimed Ryan's success as an online adult entertainer has increased since he started working with men, saying his subscribers have grown by over 1,000 people in eight months.
Terri said: 'When he was in prison, I was making content with other people in the industry and when I was talking to the lads about it they were saying they don't make much money from working with women.
'It's all from working with men, their audience is the LGBT community, mostly their fans are not straight so they don't like straight content.'
Ryan added: 'I make spicy content with men because it makes more money for me.'
In the episode the couple teamed up with fellow creator Jamie to shoot their latest steamy collaboration.
Ryan revealed that he uses Viagra, which relaxes the muscle cells in the blood vessels supplying the penis, allowing an increased blood flow during his X-rated scenes.
He added: 'I could never imagined a couple of years ago that I would be doing this for a living, making spicy content with men. That wasn't in my wildest dreams.'
But their unconventional setup has left some viewers baffled, and even those closest to them are asking tough questions.
Ryan said: 'Friends wise, the ones I'm still mates with don't want to hear about it, they are not interested.
'Every now and again someone will say "I've seen you on TikTok", and I throw it back at them, "why are you watching me?".'
'Family, the ones I speak to I think are alright about it but again, it doesn't really come up in conversation that much.
'I just say modeling, I'm doing modeling. People who do have a problem with it seem to do it online, not face to face anyways.'
Terri revealed that Ryan gets most of the online abuse and has even had some threats to his life.
Didn't MMA fighter Dakota Cochrane do gay porn as well even though he claimed he was "straight"?
