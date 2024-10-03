My biggest regret in life so far (dental health related):

In 2019 I went on this "health bender", I got caught up in this BS idea of chemicals infecting my body, and decided to have three old mercury-amalgam fillings drilled out of my back teeth.



I got it done, two were fine, the dentist fucked up one though, but ultimately it recovered fairly okay.



But the one she fucked up, she had to completely reshape the tooth, and as a result food started to get lodged between it and the next tooth.



Now typically I went to the dentist occasionally, every few years, and always got the same feedback: "your teeth are great, keep looking after them, no problems at all".



Then, a few years after getting this tooth reshaped, I drop in like I normally do for a checkup and cleaning.



Holy crap, I have this motherfuckin' golf ball sized cavity in the side of the tooth that got re-shaped, molar tooth right at the back.



"It seems food has been getting trapped here", the dentist gives it.



The way the dentist reshaped it, caused this to happen.



Basically I fucked my own teeth, then allowed one of them to rot inadvertantly.



The last three months I've been in consistent dental pain after getting this golf-ball of a cavity filled, cause it was so close to the nerve, but the dentist said the pain will settle down after a few months.

The alternate being to get the tooth removed and get an implant, or get a root canal and crown, both of which would positively drain the little life savings I have.



..........



Cliff notes:

- I regret replacing my mercury amalgam fillings for white resin. Mercury absorption is total BS, don't believe these hippy fuckheads telling you it's leaking into your body.

- I regret subsequently sticking to my once-every-four-year dental health screening

- I have a choice to either live in pain for months and hope the tooth recovers, or go poor and hope a root canal treatment works and doesn't become infected.

- FML.



I'm kind of a perfectionist, and a little OCD, so this fuckery has positively made me lose it.

The above is by FAR the biggest regret (or series of regrets) I have.