My big stupid ****+ matches thread

I used to be an obsessive wrestling fan, I ran my own wrestling nerd website, got the observer, waited for my 8 hour Japanese wrestling tapes from Jeff Lynch to arrive in the mail.
I fell out of love with wrestling around 2004/5 and I'm not really sure why, but I started checking it out again a bit this year with the WWE Netflix deal and listening to a few Jim Cornette podcasts.
I enjoyed some of the WWE well enough but I was always a workrate nerd back in the day and WWE was never the workrate promotion really so I figured I wanted to check AEW out as that's supposed to be the workrate promotion as I understand it.
Anyway since I started going through that chronologically I rediscovered my probably autistic need to stick star ratings on everything and it also made me want to go back and re-watch a lot of the good shit I haven't watched for 20+ years.
So I'm gonna do what I used to do and keep a list and talk a bit about some matches I really liked as I watch them. It'll probably be me talking to myself but it's not like it takes up much room on the forum and if anyone gets anything out of it then cool.
I'm also assuming there must have been some decent shit in the last 20 at some point.
Ratings wise I was never exactly Dave Meltzer and I'm very much of the belief that if everything is 5 stars then nothing is and I think I gave out probably less than 30 5 star ratings back in the day so a list of 4 star plus matches probably isn't gonna be as long as that sounds.
I'll try and keep the first post (or two if I need to expand it) as a chronological list with links to the post of the match review and if the promotions have deemed to allow their stuff on Youtube I'll try and post a link to the show I'm talking about.
Anyway I'll shut the fuck up now
1987
Randy Savage Vs Ricky Steamboat - WWF - 19th March - ****1/4
1988
Bobby Eaton/Stan Lane Vs Bobby Fulton/Tommy Rogers - NWA - 27th March - ****
Ric Flair Vs Sting - NWA - 27th March - ****1/2
1990
Jumbo Tsuruta/Tiger Mask II (Misawa) Vs Genichiro Tenryu/Samson Fuyuki - AJPW - 14th January - ****1/4
Genichiro Tenryu/Stan Hansen Vs Steve Williams/Terry Gordy - AJPW - 6th March - ****
1991
Randy Savage Vs Ultimate Warrior - WWF - 24th March - ****
1992
Royal Rumble Match - WWF - 19th January - ****1/4
Randy Savage Vs Ric Flair - WWF - 5th May - ****1/4
Bret Hart Vs Davey Boy Smith - WWF - 31st August - ****1/2
Akira Hokuto Vs Kyoko Inoue - AJW - 26th November - ****
Manami Toyota/Toshiyo Yamada Vs Mayumi Ozaki/Dynamite Kansai - AJW - 26th November - *****
1993
Manami Toyota/Toshiyo Yamada Vs Aja Kong/Bull Nakano - AJW - 24th January - ****1/2
Akira Hokuto/Mima Shimoda/Toshiyo Yamada Vs Eagle Sawai/Harley Saito/Miki Handa - AJW - 24th January - ****
Kyoko Inoue/Takako Inoue Vs Mayumi Ozaki/Cuty Suzuki - AJW - 2nd April - ****1/2
Akira Hokuto Vs Shinobu Kandori - AJW - 2nd April - *****
Manami Toyota/Toshiyo Yamada Vs Megumi Kudo/Combat Toyoda - AJW - 2nd April - ****
Sakie Hasegawa Vs Hikari Fukuoka - AJW - 11th April - ****1/4
Akira Hokuto/Aja Kong Vs Shinobu Kandori/Eagle Sawai - AJW - 11th April - ****1/2
Manami Toyota/Toshiyo Yamada Vs Dynamite Kansai/Mayumi Ozaki - AJW - 11th April - *****
Bret Hart Vs Mr Perfect - WWF - 13th June - ****1/2
1994
Bret Hart Vs Owen Hart - WWF 20th March - ****1/4
Shawn Michaels Vs Razor Ramon - WWF - 20th March - *****
Bret Hart Vs Diesel - WWF - 19th June - ****
Ric Flair Vs Hulk Hogan - WCW - 17th July - ****
1995
Bret Hart Vs Davey Boy Smith - WWF - 17th December - ****3/4
1996
Shawn Michaels Vs Diesel - WWF - 28th April - ****
2002
Bryan Danielson Vs Low Ki Vs Christopher Daniels - ROH - 23rd February - ****1/2
2014
Cesaro Vs Sami Zayn - NXT - 27th February - ****
2019
Cody Rhodes Vs Dustin Rhodes - AEW - 25th May - ****3/4
Kenny Omega Vs Pac - AEW - 31st August - ****1/4
Penta/Rey Fenix Vs Matt Jackson/Nick Jackson - 31st August - ****1/2
Pac Vs Adam Page - AEW - 9th November - ****
2020
Kenny Omega/Adam Page Vs Penta/Rey Fenix - AEW - 19th February - ****
Cody Rhodes Vs Wardlow - AEW - 19th February - ****1/4
Kenny Omega Vs Pac - AEW - 26th February - ****
Kenny Omega/Adam Page Vs Nick Jackson/Matt Jackson - AEW - 29th February - ****3/4
Dax Harwood/Cash Wheeler Vs Jungle Boy/Luchasaurus - AEW - 19th September - ****
Trent/Chuck Taylor Vs Santana/Ortiz - AEW - 19th September - ****1/2
