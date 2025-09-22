My big stupid ****+ matches thread

AJW Dreamslam – 2nd April 1993







Kyoko Inoue/Takako Inoue Vs Mayumi Ozaki/Cuty Suzuki - ****1/2



I think this is a pivotal match for a lot of people. I’d read about Dreamslam being one of the best cards ever but given the state of women’s wrestling in the US I didn’t really believe it and worked through all the All Japan classics and Super J Cup stuff everyone works through first before giving it a go.



I was pretty impressed with most of the stuff on the card up to this point but this is where it turned up a notch from “This is good for a girls match” to “Actually this is really fucking good for anyone”



Just a fast paced tag match which goes at breakneck speed a lot of the time but without descending into chaos where everyone is everywhere doing everything like a lot of faster paced tag matches do. Everything makes sense, everyone is able to get a bit of personality across in their work and although it’s not the greatest AJW tag match of 1993 it’s quite possibly the best introduction before getting to the classic 2/3 falls stuff which Ozaki is also a part of.















Akira Hokuto Vs Shinobu Kandori - *****



One of the absolute classic blood filled wars for me, for sure one of my favourite singles matches. They really managed to build these girls up as fucking hating each other and when they fought their willingness to put themselves through hell as long as they put the other girl through slightly more hell was apparent.



Kandori was over as fuck as a legit sub threat and every time she’s attacking Hokuto with a kimura or similar the crowd is going nuts. Hokuto aint tapping for shit and she keeps scrapping back, getting some of the best colour I think I’ve seen in the process.



As the fight gets towards it’s climax they start hitting their big moves on each other and just clawing to get to each other even when they’re fucked to try and somehow do the next thing.



I’ve read some people say they dislike the finish after all that had come before it but to me it’s the perfect end to a war of attrition where just one shot can make the difference when both girls have put themselves through so much.











Manami Toyota/Toshiyo Yamada Vs Megumi Kudo/Combat Toyoda - ****



Toyota and Yamada were just incapable of having bad matches at this point of their careers. Kudo is quite good to be fair to her but Combat Toyoda is kind of plodding, awkward and looks a bit like a rooster but they still manage to carry the FMW girls to the tag match of their lives.



Toyoda outside this just isn’t particularly good but Toyota and Yamada have her looking like Aja Kong for parts of the match here as they work around her limitations to make her look like a monster. Toyota bumps all over the place like she usually does, Yamada is kicking the shit out of everyone like she usually does and they build to one of those ridiculously exciting near fall after near fall stretches that they were the absolute masters of at this point.



LCO had a decent go at it at Dreamslam 2, but realistically nobody else is getting a match this good out of Toyoda. These girls in their prime were just one of the best tag teams ever.







