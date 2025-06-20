My band's debut album is out today!

Morris88
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Apr 18, 2015
- Messages
- 6,273
- Reaction score
- 6,640
Hey folks,
10yr+ poster, never shared anything here but here goes.
My band, Letters To Burn, just released our debut album today, Shadows. Check it out! FFO: Nothing More, 36 Crazyfists, Killswitch Engage, Taproot.
That's me on vocals, let me know what you think!
10yr+ poster, never shared anything here but here goes.
My band, Letters To Burn, just released our debut album today, Shadows. Check it out! FFO: Nothing More, 36 Crazyfists, Killswitch Engage, Taproot.
That's me on vocals, let me know what you think!