My band's debut album is out today!

Hey folks,

10yr+ poster, never shared anything here but here goes.

My band, Letters To Burn, just released our debut album today, Shadows. Check it out! FFO: Nothing More, 36 Crazyfists, Killswitch Engage, Taproot.



That's me on vocals, let me know what you think!
 
The arrangements are very good, vocals pretty wild, but very good. The overall sound is flawless.
Really good for a debut.
 
triptych said:
The arrangements are very good, vocals pretty wild, but very good. The overall sound is flawless.
Really good for a debut.
Thank you so much for the kind words and support mate, really appreciate it!
 
