My balls is cold

Fedorgasm
I'm like the opposite of Derrick Lewis.
My office is freezing and I'm in here 8 hours a day.
Any space heater recommendations? I was thinking maybe one of those radiator-looking things, because maybe they hold some heat even when turned off, so they don't constantly use electricity, but maybe there's something better out there?
Please help warm my balls.
