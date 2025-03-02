Did your opponets punches feel heavy ?



You dominated. I'm not impressed by the guy in red.



As for defense, you know all the options ? All possible blocks and things you can do.

Counterstrike / intercept. Block / perry specifically by reading the punch. Block generally by double guard and moving the double guard like a shield. Foot work aka get out or to the side / inside ect. Dodge - move away/ slip out with upper body. Headmovement. Rolling with punches.



A lovely drill is having your partner throw real jabs at your chin and you gotta deflect them with a small movement. Parry them with your palm. Basically you stiffly hit them / redirect them on the side of their fist. You can do this for hooks too by putting your elbow between their biceps. But that is a riskier read and often you'll just move away and shield with your arm the side of your head.



Generally defense is a combination of all these things. You can do 2-3 at the same time.