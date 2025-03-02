biscuitsbrah
Intergender World Champion
Hey guys, just had my second boxing fight yesterday.
I was 1-0 and my opponent 0-0
We are both primarily mma fighters but have kickboxing experience
Also please ignore the silly commentary. This was the first time my friends watched me fight in years. They aren’t normally this corny, I think they were just excited lol.
I’m in the blue. I did end up getting two or three standing 10-8’s
I feel like my defense was lacking in some areas but I don’t know how to train it. Luckily he didn’t know how to sit on his shots or put power but I feel like a better boxer would have caught me in between me punching and going back to stance.
My coach’s also said on the outside I need more activity. More straight shots to the body etc
