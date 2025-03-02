  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Hey guys, just had my second boxing fight yesterday.
I was 1-0 and my opponent 0-0
We are both primarily mma fighters but have kickboxing experience

Also please ignore the silly commentary. This was the first time my friends watched me fight in years. They aren’t normally this corny, I think they were just excited lol.
I’m in the blue. I did end up getting two or three standing 10-8’s



I feel like my defense was lacking in some areas but I don’t know how to train it. Luckily he didn’t know how to sit on his shots or put power but I feel like a better boxer would have caught me in between me punching and going back to stance.

My coach’s also said on the outside I need more activity. More straight shots to the body etc
 
Defense tactics are pretty easy , while doing pads the pad holder should be throwing shots back at you now and then between your combos. This will give you muscle memory and reflexes. Most trainers don’t do this everything is pre planned and verbally executed , wear real head gear so he can throw hard shots back at you in real time so no injuries happen . I trained my son like this and he learned real fast to be reminded on defense with shots coming back at him .
 
Did your opponets punches feel heavy ?

You dominated. I'm not impressed by the guy in red.

As for defense, you know all the options ? All possible blocks and things you can do.
Counterstrike / intercept. Block / perry specifically by reading the punch. Block generally by double guard and moving the double guard like a shield. Foot work aka get out or to the side / inside ect. Dodge - move away/ slip out with upper body. Headmovement. Rolling with punches.

A lovely drill is having your partner throw real jabs at your chin and you gotta deflect them with a small movement. Parry them with your palm. Basically you stiffly hit them / redirect them on the side of their fist. You can do this for hooks too by putting your elbow between their biceps. But that is a riskier read and often you'll just move away and shield with your arm the side of your head.

Generally defense is a combination of all these things. You can do 2-3 at the same time.
 
Last edited:
