It's also compounded with him getting taken down basically at will by Ngannou with his entire knee torn.'I remember seeing grappling vids of gane before jones. Seriously punching myself that I didn’t bet on that fight.
Yeah he is like a fish out of water when the grappling starts.Lol sparring or not Gane is really fucking bad on the ground like hot trash.
Gane can't tee off on him because it's sparring, they're wearing gloves and shin pads.....Khabib taking down Rockhold in training doesn't mean he could beat him in a live MMA fight at 185.
Gane has taken down Ngannou, Volkov, and has submission wins at HW in the UFC.
At least he didn't get mogged in training by a 40 year old Rugby player that has never even wrestled before like Aspinall did.
Francis was literally on 1 leg when Gane got him down lol. He had tape on his feet and it came out he had a torn ACL that he got surgery for right after.
Volkov TDD isn't good. HW is just filled with non grapplers these days. Gane, Harris, Hardy, Lewis, Tai, Rozenstruik are all strikers he fought. Blaydes got him down FOURTEEN times lol. Look what Tom did to Volkov and Volkov got Gane down more than Gane got him down. Hitting a heel hook on DonTale Mayes doesn't mean shit. Gane is a bad grappler. One of the worst at HW right now. Among ranked HWs his grappling is only better than Tai and Lewis and Lewis unironically even has better submission defense LOL
At least he didn't get mogged in training by a 40 year old Rugby player that has never even wrestled before like Aspinall did. Tom got thrown on his ass like Tim Boetsch threw that one guy, then went full force since he was humiliated, and still struggled ridiculously to get this guy down.
Honestly if this guy learned the basics, day one shit like don't let your opponent control your fucking head without any resistance, he would nullify Tom altogether.
So do rugby players not tackle people for a living?
Aspinall ended up in full mount pretty easily in the end. I fail to see how this is embarrassing for him.