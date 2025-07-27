  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media MW Imavov dominates Gane in wrestling and almost guillotines him quicker than Jon

Even for practice that's a terrible look for Gane.

You think Stipe or Ngannou are gonna let a MW do that to them ever? Ngannou probably left that gym to begin with because none of the pipsqueaks there could actually train with him.
 
It's a really old video? Imavov left a while back
 
People for get man, Imavov is a marauder!

All-kidding aside Imavov has a tone of skill in ever g facet of MMA and is still super-young and getting better. Tough as fuck too. Wouldn't be surprised if he's champ this time next year.

However I would be shocked if Gane was.
 
Ganes grappling is cheeks… Funny how he still has no response for someone cutting the corner on him after the initial entry.


He’s got all the tools but you can tell this guy just doesn’t have his heart in the game.


There’s no excuse for this dude to be getting another title shot. Embarrassing all around
 
I remember seeing grappling vids of gane before jones. Seriously punching myself that I didn’t bet on that fight.
 
wildchild88 said:
I remember seeing grappling vids of gane before jones. Seriously punching myself that I didn't bet on that fight.
It's also compounded with him getting taken down basically at will by Ngannou with his entire knee torn.'

A lot of the forum still picked Gane out of hatred for Jones.
 
ElLunico said:
Lol sparring or not Gane is really fucking bad on the ground like hot trash.
Yeah he is like a fish out of water when the grappling starts.

Good timing as a striker, fairly quick for a big guy. But super one dimensional.
 
Gane can't tee off on him because it's sparring, they're wearing gloves and shin pads.....Khabib taking down Rockhold in training doesn't mean he could beat him in a live MMA fight at 185.

Gane has taken down Ngannou, Volkov, and has submission wins at HW in the UFC.

At least he didn't get mogged in training by a 40 year old Rugby player that has never even wrestled before like Aspinall did. Tom got thrown on his ass like Tim Boetsch threw that one guy, then went full force since he was humiliated, and still struggled ridiculously to get this guy down.

Honestly if this guy learned the basics, day one shit like don't let your opponent control your fucking head without any resistance, he would nullify Tom altogether.

 
Gane has no aptitude for wrestling. Every video I’ve ever seen of him confirms this. Complete fish out of water.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
Gane can't tee off on him because it's sparring, they're wearing gloves and shin pads.....Khabib taking down Rockhold in training doesn't mean he could beat him in a live MMA fight at 185.

Gane has taken down Ngannou, Volkov, and has submission wins at HW in the UFC.

At least he didn't get mogged in training by a 40 year old Rugby player that has never even wrestled before like Aspinall did.
Francis was literally on 1 leg when Gane got him down lol. He had tape on his feet and it came out he had a torn ACL that he got surgery for right after. And a 1 legged Francis still outwrestled and grappled Gane.

Volkov TDD isn't good. HW is just filled with non grapplers these days. Gane, Harris, Hardy, Lewis, Tai, Rozenstruik are all strikers he fought. Blaydes got him down FOURTEEN times lol. Look what Tom did to Volkov and Volkov got Gane down more than Gane got him down. Hitting a heel hook on DonTale Mayes doesn't mean shit. Gane is a bad grappler. One of the worst at HW right now. Among ranked HWs his grappling is only better than Tai and Lewis and Lewis unironically even has better submission defense LOL
 
ExitLUPin said:
Francis was literally on 1 leg when Gane got him down lol. He had tape on his feet and it came out he had a torn ACL that he got surgery for right after.

Volkov TDD isn't good. HW is just filled with non grapplers these days. Gane, Harris, Hardy, Lewis, Tai, Rozenstruik are all strikers he fought. Blaydes got him down FOURTEEN times lol. Look what Tom did to Volkov and Volkov got Gane down more than Gane got him down. Hitting a heel hook on DonTale Mayes doesn't mean shit. Gane is a bad grappler. One of the worst at HW right now. Among ranked HWs his grappling is only better than Tai and Lewis and Lewis unironically even has better submission defense LOL
You just referenced Ngannou being injured but ignored Gane's injury. How many takedowns did Volkov get in their first fight when Gane wasn't injured? How many did grappling specialist Spivac get against Gane?
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
Gane can't tee off on him because it's sparring, they're wearing gloves and shin pads.....Khabib taking down Rockhold in training doesn't mean he could beat him in a live MMA fight at 185.

Gane has taken down Ngannou, Volkov, and has submission wins at HW in the UFC.

At least he didn't get mogged in training by a 40 year old Rugby player that has never even wrestled before like Aspinall did. Tom got thrown on his ass like Tim Boetsch threw that one guy, then went full force since he was humiliated, and still struggled ridiculously to get this guy down.

Honestly if this guy learned the basics, day one shit like don't let your opponent control your fucking head without any resistance, he would nullify Tom altogether.

So do rugby players not tackle people for a living?

Aspinall ended up in full mount pretty easily in the end. I fail to see how this is embarrassing for him.
 
Sticko said:
So do rugby players not tackle people for a living?

Aspinall ended up in full mount pretty easily in the end. I fail to see how this is embarrassing for him.
The guy is 40+ and is not even a heavyweight, with no grappling experience. Imagine the rugby guy throwing Jon Jones on his ass like that? Wouldn't happen.

For reference Sean Strickland, a 185er that doesn't even come from a wrestling background, was holding his own against a giant 300 lb NFL player that was a state champ.
 
