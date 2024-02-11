MW Brazilians

andgonsil

andgonsil

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
769
Reaction score
1,250
Which one can be champion?

Brunno "Hulk" Ferreira (11-1)

1707679874390.png


Michel Pereira (29-11)

1707679672242.png


Rodolfo Vieira (10-2)

1707679820975.png


Caio Borralho (15-1)

1707680076245.png


Gregory "Robocop" Rodrigues (15-5)

1707680218642.png

Bruno "Blindado" Silva (23-10)

1707680364513.png


Paulo 'Borrachinha" Costa (14-2)

1707680501877.png
 
Every time I hear from Michel Pereira I remember that time he pissed Ngannou off with his late night partying and got put in his place for that. Then came out months later saying "Nagnnou was lucky if I wasn't intoxicated it would have gone way different". Lmao

bloodyelbow.com

‘He was lucky’ - Michel Pereira details hotel confrontation with Francis Ngannou

Given his size, power, and reputation, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is easily one of the most intimidating men to ever walk the planet. But some
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com
 
Last edited:
Koya said:
Every time I head from Michel Pereira I remember that time he pissed Ngannou off with his late night partying and got put in his place for that. Then came out months later saying "Nagnnou was lucky if I wasn't intoxicated it would have gone way different". Lmao

bloodyelbow.com

‘He was lucky’ - Michel Pereira details hotel confrontation with Francis Ngannou

Given his size, power, and reputation, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is easily one of the most intimidating men to ever walk the planet. But some
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com
Click to expand...
He wouldve fucked up Ngannou. He fumbled the bag for sure
 
Most obvious (and actual MW Champion) is Alex Pereira.

I bet he still goes back down to face DDP.
 
Some of These guys walk around 230-250lb. Scary they fight at MW.
 
fortheo said:
Caio borralho has the best chance right now. Robocop has a great skillset, too, but by the time he comes the rankings and makes it to the top I'll probably be worried about his age. We'll see though
Click to expand...
Robocop is only 31. I mean.. he is the oldest 31 years old man on the planet but he is young.
I think the problem is his chin. Brad had him on skates and Brunno put him out cold.

Borralho schedule worries me. He is like 5-0 in the UFC (7-0 if you count the prenteder series) and he is fighting fucking Paul Craig. At this point he will get a top 10 opponent by 2083.

I think Brazilian Gastelum (Brunno Ferreira) has good potential.
 
andgonsil said:
Which one can be champion?

Brunno "Hulk" Ferreira (11-1)

View attachment 1028963


Michel Pereira (29-11)

View attachment 1028961


Rodolfo Vieira (10-2)

View attachment 1028962


Caio Borralho (15-1)

View attachment 1028964


Gregory "Robocop" Rodrigues (15-5)

View attachment 1028965

Bruno "Blindado" Silva (23-10)

View attachment 1028966


Paulo 'Borrachinha" Costa (14-2)

View attachment 1028967
Click to expand...

None of them have championship potential besides maybe Borralho and even he is doubtful. Russian MWs with just Khamzat and Ikram have a much better chance.
 
kingmob6 said:
Costa has no business being here. He is never winning shit.

Most of these boys are jacked to all hell.
Click to expand...
Anything can happen. Sean Strictland won a title at MW.
I still favor Costa over Sean. I watched Sean get repeatedly tagged by a influencer and then when Sean did get serious he still couldn't drop the guy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GOATtalks
MW is low-key the most stacked division in UFC
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
4K
CatchtheseHands
CatchtheseHands
Jackonfire
Media UFC Fight Night 231 - Almeida vs. Lewis Official Weigh-in: Fri 11/3 at 8AM ET
Replies
19
Views
869
CleverNameEh
CleverNameEh
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 231: Almeida vs. Lewis Sat. Nov. 4 @ 6 pm ET ESPN+
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
KarateYeah
KarateYeah
Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC Fight Night 231 - Almeida vs. Lewis PBP Discussion: Sat 11/4 at 6PM ET / 3PM PT
183 184 185
Replies
4K
Views
64K
Yorick
Yorick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,157
Messages
55,060,896
Members
174,580
Latest member
lolanatomallow

Share this page

Back
Top