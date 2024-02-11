MW Brazilians

andgonsil
May 26, 2021
769
1,250
Yeah Robocop is a beast but the dude is almost 40 and he has a tendency to get sucked into brawlsCaio borralho has the best chance right now. Robocop has a great skillset, too, but by the time he comes the rankings and makes it to the top I'll probably be worried about his age. We'll see though
Yeah Robocop is a beast but the dude is almost 40 and he has a tendency to get sucked into brawls
He wouldve fucked up Ngannou. He fumbled the bag for sureEvery time I head from Michel Pereira I remember that time he pissed Ngannou off with his late night partying and got put in his place for that. Then came out months later saying "Nagnnou was lucky if I wasn't intoxicated it would have gone way different". Lmao
‘He was lucky’ - Michel Pereira details hotel confrontation with Francis NgannouGiven his size, power, and reputation, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is easily one of the most intimidating men to ever walk the planet. But somebloodyelbow.com
He wouldve fucked up Ngannou. He fumbled the bag for sure
Robocop is only 31. I mean.. he is the oldest 31 years old man on the planet but he is young.Caio borralho has the best chance right now. Robocop has a great skillset, too, but by the time he comes the rankings and makes it to the top I'll probably be worried about his age. We'll see though
Which one can be champion?
Brunno "Hulk" Ferreira (11-1)
View attachment 1028963
Michel Pereira (29-11)
View attachment 1028961
Rodolfo Vieira (10-2)
View attachment 1028962
Caio Borralho (15-1)
View attachment 1028964
Gregory "Robocop" Rodrigues (15-5)
View attachment 1028965
Bruno "Blindado" Silva (23-10)
View attachment 1028966
Paulo 'Borrachinha" Costa (14-2)
View attachment 1028967
Anything can happen. Sean Strictland won a title at MW.Costa has no business being here. He is never winning shit.
Most of these boys are jacked to all hell.