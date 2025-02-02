MVP was gassing the last two minutes of round 3

First i have to say: great job by MVP by shutting down the offense from a killer like bullets. His ability to sprint in and out of danger, is amazing. Maybe even better then wonderboy.



But.. in a fight where he was controlling the tempo and action, he started to gas at the end of the last round. His mouth was open, he stopped his jumping footwork, and his strikes lost their sting.



Does it matter? Maybe not if he was doing his thing, planing out how to last three rounds. He clearly won the fight.



But if this was a five rounder? Yeah he would probably have trained differently for a fight like that. But i dont know. He was in total control. And his output wasnt really anything crazy.



Mostly feints and footwork, with a few hard strikes here and there.



Thoughts?