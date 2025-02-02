  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

MVP was gassing the last two minutes of round 3

Frode Falch

Frode Falch

First i have to say: great job by MVP by shutting down the offense from a killer like bullets. His ability to sprint in and out of danger, is amazing. Maybe even better then wonderboy.

But.. in a fight where he was controlling the tempo and action, he started to gas at the end of the last round. His mouth was open, he stopped his jumping footwork, and his strikes lost their sting.

Does it matter? Maybe not if he was doing his thing, planing out how to last three rounds. He clearly won the fight.

But if this was a five rounder? Yeah he would probably have trained differently for a fight like that. But i dont know. He was in total control. And his output wasnt really anything crazy.

Mostly feints and footwork, with a few hard strikes here and there.

Thoughts?
 
Most fighters are tired toward the end of the fight. Not exactly news.

MVP is in constant motion and is up against another highly mobile fighter. It's natural he will slow down a bit.
 
