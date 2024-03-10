MVP Vs. Wonderboy

Moscardino
I mean, it has to be that next right? Both veteran pure strikers with similar bouncy karate styles, both in the same division and will be around the same rank.
The crazy thing is, I see MVP winning. Thompson is over 40 and doesn't hit nearly as hard, but it would be a striking masterclass.
