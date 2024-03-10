MVP Vs. Wonderboy

I mean, it has to be that next right? Both veteran pure strikers with similar bouncy karate styles, both in the same division and will be around the same rank.

The crazy thing is, I see MVP winning. Thompson is over 40 and doesn't hit nearly as hard, but it would be a striking masterclass.
 
I wouldn't assume MVP wins this until MVP wins this.

It's a 50/50.
 
Knowing Dana, he might try to torch the ex-bellator fighter and give him Sean Brady.
 
This was always the matchup to make.

After tonight, I'd lean towards picking MVP.
 
Great fight. Wonderboy was close to finishing Holland when they fought.
 
would be a much better fight if it happened few years ago. MVP probably takes it at this point.
 
You can't have that fight for the safety of the audience.

The resonant frequency of both of them bouncing would cause the stadium to collapse.
 
