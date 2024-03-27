MVP vs Connor

It seems like MVP is in the UFC for big fight and if they happen to push him up the ladder then that the cherry on top. I don't think Connor has a problem going up to WW if the opponent is not going to try and take him down. What do you think?
 
A high profile can for him to crush. How very Scott Coker like!

Edit: Obviously he wasn't always a can, but he hasn't won a serious fight since Obama presidency.
 
It would be interesting until Conor inevitably gasses.
 
loisestrad said:
I guess MVP should have been double champ in the UFC then.

Could have easily done it, since he's better than McGregor.
Yeah if my grandmother had wheels she would have been a bike m8
 
That would look absolutely hilarious. Bloated manlet McGregor vs lanky 6'3" MVP.

Like a circus freak show fight. Early UFC stuff.
 
joec87 said:
I don't think Connor has a problem going up to WW if the opponent is not going to try and take him down. What do you think?
Why are people here acting like Conor is still a LW/FW? Of course he has no problem going up to WW, as he's done so before, I doubt he'll ever fight at 155 again.
 
Ares Black said:
He's a natural WW.

McGregor is not.

Who wins in a fight, MVP or Aldo?
MVP or Alvarez?

Sit down please.
It was the "MVP is a lot better than McGregor at the only thing he's good at" that got to me.

Why not simply say: "They're in different weightclasses"?

McGregor is a better MMA fighter than MVP.
 
loisestrad said:
It was the "MVP is a lot better than McGregor at the only thing he's good at" that got to me.
I do not hold McGregor in particularly high regard.
loisestrad said:
Why not simply say: "They're in different weightclasses"?
Because both things are true. Different weight class, 6 inches taller, better striker.
loisestrad said:
McGregor is a better MMA fighter than MVP.
Highly debatable, especially at this point in their careers.
 
Ares Black said:
Highly debatable, especially at this point in their careers.
Well, it's certainly debatable who's the better right now, even disregarding weightclasses.

It isn't debatable who's been the better MMA fighter throughout their respective carreers.
 
