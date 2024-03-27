MVP vs Connor

It seems like MVP is in the UFC for big fight and if they happen to push him up the ladder then that the cherry on top. I don't think Connor has a problem going up to WW if the opponent is not going to try and take him down. What do you think?
MVP is a lot better than McGregor at the only thing he's good at.
Yet both have the same number of UFC title defenses!I guess MVP should have been double champ in the UFC then.
Could have easily done it, since he's better than McGregor.
He's a natural WW.
McGregor is not.
Who wins in a fight, MVP or Aldo?
MVP or Alvarez?
Sit down please.
I do not hold McGregor in particularly high regard.It was the "MVP is a lot better than McGregor at the only thing he's good at" that got to me.
Because both things are true. Different weight class, 6 inches taller, better striker.Why not simply say: "They're in different weightclasses"?
Highly debatable, especially at this point in their careers.McGregor is a better MMA fighter than MVP.
It's 2024.MVP would get lit up by Conor’s boxing, same way Mike Perry boxed him up.
Highly debatable, especially at this point in their careers.
Why not simply say: "They're in different weightclasses"?