2Wasted2Day
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2018
- Messages
- 369
- Reaction score
- 704
So you’re saying MVP has a chance?Uh, Jacob Kilburn is a Featherweight with a UFC record of 0-2 who is on a 5 fight losing streak and has an overall record of 8-7.
Jacob Kilburn ("The Killer") | MMA Fighter Page | TapologyJacob "The Killer" Kilburn (8-7-0) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of Woodlawn, Tennessee. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.www.tapology.com
Uh, Jacob Kilburn is a Featherweight with a UFC record of 0-2 who is on a 5 fight losing streak and has an overall record of 8-7.
Jacob Kilburn ("The Killer") | MMA Fighter Page | TapologyJacob "The Killer" Kilburn (8-7-0) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of Woodlawn, Tennessee. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.www.tapology.com