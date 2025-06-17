MVP vs Buckley

Michael "Venom" Page vs J Buckley.

Given J's loss to Kamaru and that there aren't many ranked welterweight non-grapplers for MVP to face, would you like to see this fight?

How do you predict it going? Would MVP have him in fits on the feet, like he did Garry, Shara Bullet and Holland?

Maybe if Page wins dominantly, say by KO, he can call out JDM for a striker vs striker title fight. Or he could call out Leon for a UK fight, though Leon might turn wrestler.
 
