MVP v Joaquin Buckley

Who would win this? Would you like to see this next? If the UFC wants to protect MVP against grapplers this seems like the best option.
 
I don't think it's uncalled for, but I do think with Buck on a 4 fight win streak since dropping to WW and MVP losing his last, I'm not sure about pairing em together? But with them being as close as they are and it being an interesting fight, I guess why not?

If Buckley were to fight up, like I think he should, Wonderboy would be a good matchup, and loser of that vs MVP makes all the sense in the world to me
 
I don't know, but it's not a good era for MVP. I wish he'd come when guys like Lawler and Condit were near the end of their primes, Wonderboy hadn't slowed down yet, Matt Brown was still fighting, etc. This isn't a good time for a striker looking for "fun" fights where his opponent won't grapple.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
I don't think it's uncalled for, but I do think with Buck on a 4 fight win streak since dropping to WW and MVP losing his last, I'm not sure about pairing em together? But with them being as close as they are and it being an interesting fight, I guess why not?

If Buckley were to fight up, like I think he should, Wonderboy would be a good matchup, and loser of that vs MVP makes all the sense in the world to me
But Ian Garry was on a undefeated streak with 7 UFC wins, ranked higher than Buckley is now, and still had to fight MVP.
 
Can we just give Buckley someone who will knock him out so he can shut up?
 
blaseblase said:
But Ian Garry was on a undefeated streak with 7 UFC wins, ranked higher than Buckley is now, and still had to fight MVP.
Yeah, but that was pretty dumb, so I'm not gonna use it as a reason for further booking. That feels like using Colby's last title shot as reason why we can give Ortega a shot at Ilia.
 
blaseblase said:
Who would win this? Would you like to see this next? If the UFC wants to protect MVP against grapplers this seems like the best option.
Buckley has explosive double tho
 
