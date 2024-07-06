MVP v Joaquin Buckley

I don't think it's uncalled for, but I do think with Buck on a 4 fight win streak since dropping to WW and MVP losing his last, I'm not sure about pairing em together? But with them being as close as they are and it being an interesting fight, I guess why not?



If Buckley were to fight up, like I think he should, Wonderboy would be a good matchup, and loser of that vs MVP makes all the sense in the world to me