MVP showing he was always easily UFC calibre

Indeed! That was fun to watch. Something different. Just imagine if UFC would tweak the rules a bit to allow some currently 'illegal' knees, kicks to be legal. Would be much more exciting.
 
He got destroyed by Lima and controlled by Storley in Bellator the supposedly minor leagues.
 
He got destroyed by Lima and controlled by Storley in Bellator the supposedly minor leagues.
The guys were at the top of WW. Some Bellator divisions have 1 or 2 fighters that might be in the UFC Top 5...but they have very little depth. Holland lost to fighter in under 30 seconds and also got outclassed by a 40-year old Wonderboy. He's never come close to a title shot being a UFC elite.
 
He got destroyed by Lima and controlled by Storley in Bellator the supposedly minor leagues.
He beat Lima in a rematch, and the Storley fight could have gone either way depending on who you ask. It was Storley holding MVP for long periods and MVP landing strikes. Hard to score.
 
He got destroyed by Lima and controlled by Storley in Bellator the supposedly minor leagues.
Ok when has that “ ufc is the major leagues” ever worked out?

Remember when there was a time you guys use to laugh at even thinking a WEC lightweight, could even be a top 10 lightweight in ufc.. let alone a champ.
 
Like I said many times, he's super entertaining and fun. Problems start when he fights good grapplers and wrestlers.

The UFC have great fights to come in the bank if they pick the right opponents for him
 
I've been telling you guys for years and all you did was laugh at me and call him a Bellator can crusher.

MVP will be champ.
 
He was a gatekeeper to the Top 5 in Bellator. He will be a gatekeeper to the Top 10 in the UFC.
 
I think it mostly shows that Holland is not UFC level.
 
