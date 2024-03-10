MVP showing he was always easily UFC calibre

The guys were at the top of WW. Some Bellator divisions have 1 or 2 fighters that might be in the UFC Top 5...but they have very little depth. Holland lost to fighter in under 30 seconds and also got outclassed by a 40-year old Wonderboy. He's never come close to a title shot being a UFC elite.He got destroyed by Lima and controlled by Storley in Bellator the supposedly minor leagues.
He beat Lima in a rematch, and the Storley fight could have gone either way depending on who you ask. It was Storley holding MVP for long periods and MVP landing strikes. Hard to score.He got destroyed by Lima and controlled by Storley in Bellator the supposedly minor leagues.
He got destroyed by Lima and controlled by Storley in Bellator the supposedly minor leagues.