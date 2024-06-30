  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

MVP should fight entertaining fighters

Let’s be real, this guy is not going to get close to the title. Wrestling has always been his weakness. Garry was right when he said that if he couldn’t win a title in Bellator he damn sure wasn’t gonna win one in the UFC.

They should match him up against go for broke fighters that will take the fight to him standing. We need some highlight reel finishes before he retires, not watch him get wrestle fucked.
 
He doesn't even try to grapple and should only face strikers, that's what this matchup was supposed to be but Garry shat his pants. UFC should add kickboxing fights like One, Bellator etc... Could keep a lot of exciting fighters around that way, I know Wonderboy would be down to kickbox.
 
That's a much better idea than the slapfight shit Dana is pushing. The muay thai fights One puts on with the small gloves are great
 
The UFC needs to put together him versus Wonderboy. If they can't make that happen, they've failed.
 
When are we going to get an Aldo vs McConor rematch?

