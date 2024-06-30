MVP should fight entertaining fighters

AldoStillGoat
Let’s be real, this guy is not going to get close to the title. Wrestling has always been his weakness. Garry was right when he said that if he couldn’t win a title in Bellator he damn sure wasn’t gonna win one in the UFC.
They should match him up against go for broke fighters that will take the fight to him standing. We need some highlight reel finishes before he retires, not watch him get wrestle fucked.
