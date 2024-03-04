Media MVP praises Adesanya, says skill level between him and DDP is "just different"

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,538
Reaction score
6,116


Would you like to see Adesanya vs du Plessis and do you think we will?

Any fight my boi Izzy is in is a fight that I not only wanna see, but I would love to just be there. I was there when he had his comeback fight in Miami, in the audience, and it was just electric.
You know, I went out with them guys afterwards and the energy was, is unexplainable. I can't even imagine how he felt, and that's something I'm gonna attain myself.

How would you see the fight pan out?

Yeah, you know what, he's had a bit of a rough, you know up and down, for last 3-4 fights. But he's just unimaginably exceptional at this craft. And I would never put any money against him
to not win that fight. Especially after watching du Plessis performance that he had last fight, I think he's a tough opponent you know, but it's just that the skill level is just different. I see Izzy taking that.
 
I don't think anyone would argue that DDP is a more technical or experienced striker than Izzy. There are other factors, though. Izzy is almost 35 and has gone 4-3 in his last 7 fights. He may be past his best days. DDP has strong wrestling/takedowns which can completely change how the fight goes (just the threat of TDs can throw Izzy's game off). DDP can hit very hard and Izzy can be rocked and even finished. I'm not picking a winner. I'm just saying a "Captain Obvious" statement about their kickboxing doesn't mean Izzy will win.
 
Izzy can 100% tool Duplesis if he shows up in top form.

Duplesis is slow and sloppy. He has a wide arsenal and a little power but he lacks that real technical fight iq and reactionary movement that Izzy has.

Not to say he can’t beat Izzy but Izzy is most definitely the more proven and skilled fighter
 
MVP got that dog in him.
Different level ...
giphy.gif

golddust-wwe.gif

1709568096379.jpeg
goldust.gif

giphy.gif

2rOnKbx.gif

adesanya_humps_costa_like_dog.0.0.jpg

golddust-wwe.gif

giphy.gif

54LcPA.gif

1709568593636.jpeg
 
Fighters pick their friends to win, not exactly breaking news.

Izzy's going to be 35 in a few months, which doesn’t do much for someone who relies on a speed and reflex advantage. Dricus also has a clear grappling advantage, so the fight is far from a lock.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media DDP on Strickland and Chimaev asking for a fight: Prefers to not gamble with champ status
2
Replies
27
Views
886
Billthebutcher
Billthebutcher
Unheralded Truth
Rumored UFC not getting a definitive answer from DDP, Adesanya keen to headline 300 anyway!
3 4 5
Replies
95
Views
3K
ExxA
ExxA
Unheralded Truth
Media Chael Sonnen on how "the show moves on" and DDP shouldn't be allowed to dictate his division
2
Replies
26
Views
937
sanguinius
sanguinius
Unheralded Truth
Media The South African: Dricus du Plessis first title defense will be against this fighter
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Megatronlee
Megatronlee
Hog-train
Why Izzy can beat DDP
4 5 6
Replies
117
Views
4K
rear-naked-poke
rear-naked-poke

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,031
Messages
55,185,767
Members
174,661
Latest member
WinnieGrim

Share this page

Back
Top