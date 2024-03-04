



Would you like to see Adesanya vs du Plessis and do you think we will?



Any fight my boi Izzy is in is a fight that I not only wanna see, but I would love to just be there. I was there when he had his comeback fight in Miami, in the audience, and it was just electric.

You know, I went out with them guys afterwards and the energy was, is unexplainable. I can't even imagine how he felt, and that's something I'm gonna attain myself.



How would you see the fight pan out?



Yeah, you know what, he's had a bit of a rough, you know up and down, for last 3-4 fights. But he's just unimaginably exceptional at this craft. And I would never put any money against him

to not win that fight. Especially after watching du Plessis performance that he had last fight, I think he's a tough opponent you know, but it's just that the skill level is just different. I see Izzy taking that.