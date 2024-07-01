MVP got a gift matchup and he still lost

He's at number 14. He got to pass over Magny, Neal, and Brady, 3 gatekeeper grapplers who in all likelyhood would have shut him down. He got a gift matchup against a striker at rank number 7 and he still got outwrestled. Only reason he got this fight is because Colby is a complete coward. Clearly they were trying the Poatan career path with him. It's just funny to see certain fighters get UFC favoritism. Hopefully he has to face one of those guys in his next fight.