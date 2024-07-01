  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

MVP got a gift matchup and he still lost

He's at number 14. He got to pass over Magny, Neal, and Brady, 3 gatekeeper grapplers who in all likelyhood would have shut him down. He got a gift matchup against a striker at rank number 7 and he still got outwrestled. Only reason he got this fight is because Colby is a complete coward. Clearly they were trying the Poatan career path with him. It's just funny to see certain fighters get UFC favoritism. Hopefully he has to face one of those guys in his next fight.
 
I honestly think UFC expected Garry to win this fight and it was more of a layup for him to fight a known guy he can beat.
 
MVP fought well and exceeded the expectations of most posters here.
Machado was afraid of him and wrestled/clinched for dear life. He was gifted the decision🎁
 
I honestly think UFC expected Garry to win this fight and it was more of a layup for him to fight a known guy he can beat.
This fight literally did nothing for him. He fought the 14th ranked guy and he's probably not moving up in the rankings this week and is not any closer to a title fight. Meanwhile Colby is ducking and refusing to fight him. If the UFC wanted us to take the rankings seriously they would swap Garry and Colby's ranking in the next update but I don't see it happening.
 
You could say the same thing about Garry, MVP was the #14 ranked fighter in the division.


All I know is Garry looked bad on the feet, standing still as a rock and letting a guy over a decade older beat him to the punch time and time again. I expected much more from Garry, MVP overextending and Ian getting the body lock won him the fight.
 
MVP fought well and exceeded the expectations of most posters here.
pff

Must be some low ass expectations lol

He was faster than Ian but, he didnt exactly get to do all that much with the fact. He def did more against Holland in the previous fight and even then,it was the same thing.


Sure great you can lunge in and land a good punch. But that punch isnt enough to knock these guys out. So get some fuckin combinations in. But nope. Just spamming the same lunging punch and then starting over again.
 
Garry was the favourite and a difficult opponent if anything.

UFC won, as Garry is a marketable young prospect gaining a name over an old lion.

They should put MVP in an easy fight where he can showcase his flamboyant fight style. It can co-main or headline a fight night.
 
Nah. They were setting up 26 year old Ian Garry to finish a 37 year old rank 14 guy in a spectacular fashion.
 
pff

Must be some low ass expectations lol

He was faster than Ian but, he didnt exactly get to do all that much with the fact. He def did more against Holland in the previous fight and even then,it was the same thing.


Sure great you can lunge in and land a good punch. But that punch isnt enough to knock these guys out. So get some fuckin combinations in. But nope. Just spamming the same lunging punch and then starting over again.
Yeah he looked like the better striker but he was barely landing anything and couldn't stop the grappling. Someone like Neil Magny would have run over him.
 
This is one of those performances where I’m more disappointed in MVP than I’m impressed by Garry.
 
This is one of those performances where I'm more disappointed in MVP than I'm impressed by Garry.
I wasnt.

Because I expected MVP to suck. Dude just isnt that good.

He could be better than he is, but he doesnt do that lol.

I didnt think it was the worst performance by Ian, its just moreso that if your gonna be arrogant and talk shit, this was a dissapointing performance to turn in.
 
I wasnt.

Because I expected MVP to suck. Dude just isnt that good.

He could be better than he is, but he doesnt do that lol.

I didnt think it was the worst performance by Ian, its just moreso that if your gonna be arrogant and talk shit, this was a dissapointing performance to turn in.
I was disappointed by his claim he was going to land 5 punches for every one by MVP. He got the job done but did not deliver on what he claimed pre-fight.
 
