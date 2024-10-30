MVP calls out Shara Bullet

HHJ said:
Sharamania everywhere.


It's crazy tho, that pic in my av, his blind eye got smashed up in that last fight and his good eye is fine
block punches with bad eye

it's genius really
 
I was wondering about that... They eye that I thought was the fake one as all bloodshot..
Great match up. MVPs speed and length will give the cyclops problems

Shara said he wants to fight Feb 1st in Saudi, book it.
 
