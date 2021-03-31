  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Muti-Vitamins

I'm getting old, I never eat as healthy as I should. But I do try to take multi-vitamins. I currently use Mega Man Sport. Is that the wrong answer?

What should a guy 30-45 be using? Diet is OK but not terrible or really good. I work out 3-4 times a week.
Not a nutritional and work out thread, I am just asking about Multi's.

What do you guys use? If you use any, why would you not?

And why does Mega Man vitamins have like a cancer warning on it? Should I just go with Basic Centrum, or Flinstone vitamins for kids?
 
I heard multis arent great because some vitamins compete for absorption and wil literally cancel each other out.

Thats why you need to get smart about which vitamins to take and when to take them.
 
I take Mary ruth's liquid multivitamin and multi mineral before bed, but only a few days a week. I also take a greens supplement a few times a week as well. I'm guessing you get better absorption from those than you do from a cheap multi.
 
One A Day Men's, I usually get the store brand version (CVS or Walmart or something). For the past year I increased to 2 a day, when I would remember. I add vitamin D in the winter, I though I think I will continue to use it year round now.
 
35 - 40 is getting old?

No dude you are getting middle aged. And you can be fit, healthy for a long time yet.

And vitamins aren't the answer just a supplement. Use them along with a couple of other good supplements. But more importantly improve your diet and lifestyle.
 
I take a multi about 3 days a week.

I also take a high dha fish oil. Fish oils are usually epa focused which works for joints and all the stuff you associate with fish oils. High dha fish oils promote brain function and concentration. I really think it helps me.

If I am wasting 50c a day or so on the above just to get brightly coloured piss at least the psychological benefits are worth it.
 
I'm getting old, I never eat as healthy as I should. But I do try to take multi-vitamins. I currently use Mega Man Sport. Is that the wrong answer?

What should a guy 30-45 be using? Diet is OK but not terrible or really good. I work out 3-4 times a week.
Not a nutritional and work out thread, I am just asking about Multi's.

What do you guys use? If you use any, why would you not?

And why does Mega Man vitamins have like a cancer warning on it? Should I just go with Basic Centrum, or Flinstone vitamins for kids?
I only take D3 and calcium. I was on a weekly D3 booster but my last test came back that I was on far higher a dosage than I needed to be and it might have been counter productive to bone density so I just take the daily one now.
 
For the price of off-brand ones, why not? Even if you are eating well, the actual nutrient content might be less than you think. These can help you get most of the essentials.
 
I take D3 and also a good health-food store multivitamin. I want to get the K2 to process the vitamin D and lots of other stuff in it. I also keep extra 1000mg C on the side.
 
I take vitamin b12 spray by better you. magneisum citrate, D3 and algae omega 3.
 
I think multivitamins are a waste of time unless you're deficient in something and if you're deficient in something you need to fix your diet. Fish oil and vitamin D are probably beneficial to most people though.
 
One A Day Men's, I usually get the store brand version (CVS or Walmart or something). For the past year I increased to 2 a day, when I would remember. I add vitamin D in the winter, I though I think I will continue to use it year round now.
Every pill contains like 1000% daily intake. No reason to take 2, you literally just piss them out. It's all water suable stuff, at worst it's a tiny waste of money.
 
I heard multis arent great because some vitamins compete for absorption and wil literally cancel each other out.

Thats why you need to get smart about which vitamins to take and when to take them.
yeah they said you should just find what youa re deficient in through a blood test and just take them separately to avoid competition or canceling absorption.

I think you can take certain vitamins and minerals together, I think some you should take together are Calcium and Iron? I heard you can take Vitamin C with Iron it helps absorption, also zinc and Quercitin.
 
I began noticing that recovery was taking way too long and I was always so tired after workouts

I started drinking Muscle Milk protein shakes, it made a big difference. I can workout every day now, instead of having "rest" days in between. Lately I have introduced a Multi as well as Apple Cider Vinegar pills.

I also have a liquid B-12 that i always forget to take, weird after taste but it does help with energy levels.
 
I only take D3 and calcium. I was on a weekly D3 booster but my last test came back that I was on far higher a dosage than I needed to be and it might have been counter productive to bone density so I just take the daily one now.
Glad to hear you're looking after yourself.
 
Glad to hear you're looking after yourself.
You have no idea.

