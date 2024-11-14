Yeah it was so random and out of nowhere, I was on UFC playbyplay with all the regulars and then all of a sudden it was down. Usually we get notices about these forum down issues months or weeks before, but there was no preparation.



I did the 2fa thing already, but luckily my email is still active and I use it, but I signed up such a long time ago. This could be an issue with people who made a sherdog account a very long time ago, their emails might be so outdated and they no longer use it, or forgot the password for their email etc etc. I'm lucky that the email address I used for sherdog is still an email I have access too and use, but like I said for people like me who signed up a very long time ago might no longer have access to their email address to get the code.