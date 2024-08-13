I agree with you. After beating both several times, 2 is the one I pick up more often.Ninja Gaiden
Contra
Double Dragon II
Mike Tyson’s Punchout
Super Mario Bros 2
Yes. 2. Underrated game and I prefer it to 3 although 3 is objectively a masterpiece.
RBI baseball for meWhat would your list of top 5 “must have” NES games be?
A top ten list would be too easy.
For me:
1. Mario 3
2. Dr. Mario
3. RBI Baseball
4. Tecmo Bowl
5. Contra
I tried to keep mine with 2 player replay ability in mind.river city ransom
punchout
mario 3
zelda
crystalis
yea 5 is super hard
Thats like a 5 way tie alone right there just for my fave and its leaving off bionic commando mario 2 dodgeball castlevania, little nemo , turtles games , contra and megamans , double dragon and so many others. nintendo was awesome
I was obsessed with Gumshoe when I first played it