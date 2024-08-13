Must have NES games

Senzo Tanaka said:
Ninja Gaiden
Contra
Double Dragon II
Mike Tyson’s Punchout
Super Mario Bros 2

Yes. 2. Underrated game and I prefer it to 3 although 3 is objectively a masterpiece.
I agree with you. After beating both several times, 2 is the one I pick up more often.
 
Kung Fu
Tecmo Bowl
Super Tecmo Bowl
Contra
Castlevania I and II
Tetris
Blades of Steel
Legend of Zelda
Mike Tyson's punchout
Metal Gear
 
I can play two players on 3 over and over just for the ability to battle for turns and cards.
 
Mario 3
Tetris
Legend of Zelda
Tecmo Superbowl
Contra
 
Blaster Master
Metroid
Zelda
Mega Man 2 or 3 forgot what one.
Godzilla 1

Stuff I would suggest...
Gradius
Legendary Wings

Shout outs to Gensis Kings Bounty game.
 
Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
Bionic Commando
Lee Trevino's Fighting Golf
Mike Tyson's punchout
Excitebike
 
For the RBI Baseball fans, I found this page years and years ago. What's crazy is this forum has been around for at least a couple decades with seemingly the same group of guys still actively posting.

Gantry's RBI Baseball Page

Your one-stop shop for all things RBI Baseball. Dee-Nee.com aims to be the ultimate source for RBI Baseball on the Internet. It's a site by RBI Baseball fans, for RBI Baseball fans.
dee-nee.com dee-nee.com
 
river city ransom
punchout
mario 3
zelda
crystalis

yea 5 is super hard

Thats like a 5 way tie alone right there just for my fave and its leaving off bionic commando mario 2 dodgeball castlevania, little nemo , turtles games , contra and megamans , double dragon and so many others. nintendo was awesome
 
I tried to keep mine with 2 player replay ability in mind.
 
images

2361788-nes_gumshoe.jpg
 
