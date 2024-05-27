Opinion Muslims, good people and dogs

Last Embedded made me think of this.



Basically dogs are what you make them, they are your mirror as a master : happy, angry, playful etc

Muslims tend to have a bad life, mainly caused by their religion : music is bad, art is bad, women are bad etc

Dogs are obviously bad also but what for ? Cause they are shitty people, creating shitty dogs

In this video we can see Islam Somethingchev with his boys and eeerh ... litteraly nothing else around, no women, no animals ... the guy that pray the most seems to be the better one

And Strickland, trying to make his young dog able to swim so it won't drown later

Strickland is suposed to be the evil one ... What a joke


Muslims don't like dogs cause they raise them like shit cause they are morally shit - you are supposed to help and champion helpless beings, not use and abuse them
 
<{ByeHomer}>
 
