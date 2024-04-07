Social Muslim protestors chant 'death to America, death to Israel at rally in Dearborn Michigan after city was branded 'Jihad capital' of U.S. by WSJ

Michigan protestors chant 'death to America,' 'death to Israel'

Chants of 'death to America!' and 'death to Israel!' erupted during a protest in a Michigan city branded the county's 'jihad capital' by a Wall Street Journal columnist.
Muslim protestors chant 'death to America, death to Israel' at rally in Michigan's Dearborn after city was branded 'Jihad capital' of the U.S by WSJ

Chants of 'death to America!' and 'death to Israel!' rang out during a protest in a Michigan city that was recently dubbed the 'jihad capital' of the United States by a Wall Street Journal columnist.

Demonstrators gathered in the city in commemoration of Al-Quds Day, an international day to express support for Palestine and oppose the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

The protest came less than a week after seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, drawing global outrage and condemnation.

Video shared by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) shows Tarek Bazzi, a local activist, delivering remarks at a podium as chants of 'death to America!' sound in the background.

'It’s not just Genocide Joe that has to go,' Bazzi said in reference to President Biden.

'It is the entire system that has to go. Any system that would allow such atrocities and such devilry to happen, and would support it – such a system does not deserve to exist on God’s Earth.'

Bazzi then directed his attention to Israel.

'So when these fools ask us if Israel has the right to exist...the chant "death to Israel" has become the most logical chant shouted across the world today,' he said.

Audience members then repeated the chant.

Bazzi explained that the rallies have become 'so anti-American' because 'it’s the United States government that provides the funds for all of the atrocities.'

As an example, he pointed to the Israeli assault on Gaza, which has seen more than 31,000 Palestinians killed since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in earnest in October 2023.

Demonstrations marking Al-Quds Day, which coincides with the last Friday of Ramadan, have been held in Dearborn for at least two decades.

But the city attracted attention earlier this year after MEMRI Executive Director Steven Stalinsky branded it 'American's jihad capital' in a now-infamous Wall Street Journal opinion piece.

Good job proving that journalist wrong.

If they want America to die why do they live in it?
 
I’ve had it with your Islamaphobia, young man!

I am hereby referring you to a fat white woman with blue hair and pierced nipples with a degree from Amherst, to guide you in your re-education.
 
What a wonderful free society we have.

Freedom of speech and freedom of expression are encouraged.

Oh wait, not for everybody.
 
And where’s the the new lounge thread?
 
Imagine being a Muslim and arguing against America's human rights record...LOL.

Man, I used to think these people were at least strong willed with great conviction. They're just a bunch of whining entitled crybabies, mad about not being able to rule the world, because they suck at war.
 
The most Antedulvians of Abrahamics doing what they do. They are 100% the Fredo's of the world religions.
 
P.s. At this point, democracy deserves it. You get what you vote for...
 
They probably have a better life here. It's not surprising what they believe but they probably aren't going to be doing a terrorist attack anytime soon
 
Lol uttering that phrase in public of a country you reside, but we're not born in, should come with automatic deportation. Win for everybody.
 
Damn near 20 years ago, my wife brought me to the Republican National Convention in St. Paul.
We were using cabs to get around. Somali cabs would not pick up or drop off at any establishment that sold booze .
 
Free speech.

I encourage it. It exposes where people stand and what they really want. They say the system is broke. They know how to fix that. Make it an Islamic controlled government or at least any part of it anywhere they can.
 
oldshadow said:
Free speech.

I encourage it. It exposes where people stand and what they really want. They say the system is broke. They know how to fix that. Make it an Islamic controlled government or at least any part of it anywhere they can.
It also exposes the people who post in every fucking thread but are avoiding this one like the plague lmao.
 
