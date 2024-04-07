Michigan protestors chant 'death to America,' 'death to Israel' Chants of 'death to America!' and 'death to Israel!' erupted during a protest in a Michigan city branded the county's 'jihad capital' by a Wall Street Journal columnist.

Muslim protestors chant 'death to America, death to Israel' at rally in Michigan's Dearborn after city was branded 'Jihad capital' of the U.S by WSJChants of 'death to America!' and 'death to Israel!' rang out during a protest in a Michigan city that was recently dubbed the 'jihad capital' of the United States by a Wall Street Journal columnist.Demonstrators gathered in the city in commemoration of Al-Quds Day, an international day to express support for Palestine and oppose the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.The protest came less than a week after seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, drawing global outrage and condemnation.Video shared by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) shows Tarek Bazzi, a local activist, delivering remarks at a podium as chants of 'death to America!' sound in the background.'It's not just Genocide Joe that has to go,' Bazzi said in reference to President Biden.'It is the entire system that has to go. Any system that would allow such atrocities and such devilry to happen, and would support it – such a system does not deserve to exist on God's Earth.'Bazzi then directed his attention to Israel.'So when these fools ask us if Israel has the right to exist...the chant "death to Israel" has become the most logical chant shouted across the world today,' he said.Audience members then repeated the chant.Bazzi explained that the rallies have become 'so anti-American' because 'it's the United States government that provides the funds for all of the atrocities.'As an example, he pointed to the Israeli assault on Gaza, which has seen more than 31,000 Palestinians killed since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in earnest in October 2023.Demonstrations marking Al-Quds Day, which coincides with the last Friday of Ramadan, have been held in Dearborn for at least two decades.But the city attracted attention earlier this year after MEMRI Executive Director Steven Stalinsky branded it 'American's jihad capital' in a now-infamous Wall Street Journal opinion piece.