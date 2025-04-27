KnightTemplar
He had arrived early for Friday prayers. A Bosnian Serb who held French nationality knifed him to death, then filmed himself shouting insults against Islam and Allah while his victim lay dying. He is still at large.
French police say it may be a terror attack.
Manhunt for knifeman who stabbed migrant worshipper to death in mosque
The suspect, identified as Oliver H, 21, was still at large today after allegedly attacking his victim (pictured) 'at least 60 times' in La Grand-Combe, a southern French village.
