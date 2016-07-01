  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Muslim Imam Fired After Hospital Found A Cucumber Inside His Rectum

The Beast Within

An imam from a Central Anatolian province in Turkey has been suspended from duty after he being hospitalized with “pieces of cucumber” in his rectum.

The 39-year-old imam working in Kayseri applied to the emergency room of a hospital in the early morning hours of June 23 with severe abdominal pain and bleeding.

The doctors reportedly took pieces of cucumber out of his rectum, and the official diagnosis in the incident was “bleeding in the anus and rectum and foreign object in the rectum.”

The imam was discharged on June 24 after treatment.

After the story made it to the local press, an official investigation has been launched by the local branch of the Religious Affairs Directorate, or Diyanet, of which the imam was an employee.

He was suspended immediately.

The Chamber of Doctors, meanwhile, slammed the hospital officials for leaking information about a patient.

“The imam applied to a hospital for a medical condition, it is a crime to have leaked the information of a patient,” said Ardıl Bayram Şahin, a member of the Istanbul Chamber of Doctors’ Human Rights Commission.

“We do not know what the official investigation is about, but suspension is unacceptable,” he added.

“Such rights violations may prevent people with various sexual practices, especially those who are public employees, from seeking medical assistance,” Şahin warned.

http://shoebat.com/2016/06/28/muslim-imam-fired-after-hospital-found-a-cucumber-inside-his-rectum/
 
I, for one vehemently detest the fact that a cucumber cumber his career.
 
Evangelicals and these dues should hang out more.

Lots of in the closet gays in both institutions.
 
"If you have nothing to hide you have nothing to fear"...
 
It was a million to one shot, doc, million to one.
 
Another example of people putting their religious identity first. I.e. The hospital staff outing/shaming a patient rather than maintain confidentiality.
 
Christians have been stuffing things in their own asses since the crusades.
 
JosephDredd said:
Christians have been stuffing things in their own asses since the crusades.
They've been stuffing things in little boy's assholes, too.

It's still funny to see when someone who preaches intolerance is discovered to be a hypocrite. Cersei would be pleased that the hospital staff failed their ethical responsibilities.
 
Why isn't he stoned to death? He's an obvious homo.
 
Thurisaz said:
Why isn't he stoned to death? He's an obvious homo.
The cucumber was transgender and felt it was a woman since a wee lad in Adam's garden.

The anus was simply a vessel of their hetero voyage into the seas of joy.
 
Thurisaz said:
Want to substantiate that?
WELCOME_TO_BOSTON_2.41100223_std.jpg
 
