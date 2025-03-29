“He’s done it with all of his businesses,” Barnes told Fortune.
Musk is particularly skilled in collecting money from the government for his companies, Jeb Barnes, a University of Southern California professor, said. Now he’s in a political position where he could bolster that strategy.
fortune.com
Musk has reportedly collected at least $38 billion in funding through government contracts, loans, subsidies, and tax credits that go as far back as 20 years, according to a recent Washington Post analysis.
Musk might even be making a play to fold in artificial intelligence by creating a market for chatbots and other applications in the government, Barnes said, calling it the ultimate contract. There are some signs that this could already be happening, such as one of his staffers reportedly creating an AI chatbot to streamline processes at DOGE. Musk is founder and CEO of xAI, which makes the Grok chatbot that’s available to use on his X social network. xAI is rumored to be raising a $10 billion funding round at a $75 billion valuation, Bloomberg reported last month. But xAI, despite only being two years old, has also benefited from tax breaks: As Fortune reported in January, xAI signed a 10-year data center deal in Atlanta, finalized the day after Christmas, which shows that xAI and Musk’s X will together receive a property tax discount worth an estimated $10.1 million. The companies had spent a reported $700 million for equipment to fill the center.
“This is a way for him to sort of carve out a rent-seeking opportunity extraordinaire,” Barnes said.
---
Wakey wakey, Cottage Cheese Brains.
He's robbing Peter to pay Paul, but in this case Peter is you, the taxpayer, and Paul is Elon.