Crime Musk's xAI buys Musk's X social media platform for $33 billion

The Diplomat

The Diplomat

March 28 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's xAI artificial intelligence firm has acquired Musk's X, the social media outfit formerly known as Twitter for $33 billion.

The all-stock deal announced on Friday consolidates two of Musk's multiple portfolio companies, which also include automaker Tesla and SpaceX, and potentially eases the billionaire's ability to train his AI model known as Grok. Including $12 billion in debt, the deal is valued at $45 billion.
Did Elon just use gov subsidies to pay off his Twitter debts? More at 6.
 
The Diplomat said:
Let's be honest. Absolutely nothing I could say right now would mean a damn thing to you. And that's fine, brother. Because you responded to a question.

We're all ants. Some are lazier than others. That's cool, man.
Let’s be honest, do you think that when you key a Tesla and then make a cry baby thread like this, that it actually does anything?

Then to go on a tangent about ants?

Like come on dude. Get a grip
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Which subsidies? Which debts?
fortune.com

The true genius of Elon Musk is his 'subsidy harvesting strategy,' political science professor says

Musk is particularly skilled in collecting money from the government for his companies, Jeb Barnes, a University of Southern California professor, said. Now he’s in a political position where he could bolster that strategy.
fortune.com fortune.com

“He’s done it with all of his businesses,” Barnes told Fortune.
Musk has reportedly collected at least $38 billion in funding through government contracts, loans, subsidies, and tax credits that go as far back as 20 years, according to a recent Washington Post analysis.
Musk might even be making a play to fold in artificial intelligence by creating a market for chatbots and other applications in the government, Barnes said, calling it the ultimate contract. There are some signs that this could already be happening, such as one of his staffers reportedly creating an AI chatbot to streamline processes at DOGE. Musk is founder and CEO of xAI, which makes the Grok chatbot that’s available to use on his X social network. xAI is rumored to be raising a $10 billion funding round at a $75 billion valuation, Bloomberg reported last month. But xAI, despite only being two years old, has also benefited from tax breaks: As Fortune reported in January, xAI signed a 10-year data center deal in Atlanta, finalized the day after Christmas, which shows that xAI and Musk’s X will together receive a property tax discount worth an estimated $10.1 million. The companies had spent a reported $700 million for equipment to fill the center.

“This is a way for him to sort of carve out a rent-seeking opportunity extraordinaire,” Barnes said.

Wakey wakey.

He's robbing Peter to pay Paul, but in this case Peter is you, the taxpayer, and Paul is Elon.
 
I'm not a fan of posting entire articles, especially when they're free like Reuters. Clicks and sources used to matter. So I was hoping lesser words would help attract interest. But...yknow how it is. Thanks for explaining it to them like a 5 year old.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Over the last week, I have binged watched the apprentice, never seen before, recently released on prime, on the finale of season 2. It is better than I could have ever imagined

I am Diggin in like never before. My body was is ready
That's cool bro. Didn't need to know your jerkoff material, but hey, different strokes for different folks.
 
So if I understand this right he took investor money in Xai and used it to buy X the company he already bought for too much

Then he tells people how it makes sense and will benefit everyone

Kinda like Tesla buying his cousins failing solar city and saying those panels would power Teslas but that never happened right?

Weird how they roll this out late on a Friday. You’d think they’d want more people aware of such a brilliant synergistic move
 
toasty said:
So if I understand this right he took investor money in Xai and used it to buy X the company he already bought for too much

Then he tells people how it makes sense and will benefit everyone

Kinda like Tesla buying his cousins failing solar city and saying those panels would power Teslas but that never happened right?

Weird how they roll this out late on a Friday. You’d think they’d want more people aware of such a brilliant synergistic move
Just about right. He initially used Tesla stock as collateral, along with other investors to buy Twitter, and changed it to X.

X has been continously losing money since the purchase. Then Tesla stock started to tumble recently, so Elon's in a situation. But him buying his way into the government has alleviated all of these problems. Trump said they were investing in AI - this is partially what he meant.

It's nice to know that my 100% trolling & shit posting on X will be used to train AI. I hope someone asks how we'll have peace in the Middle East and it says "nuke it from orbit, it's the only way to be sure."
 
aerius said:
It's nice to know that my 100% trolling & shit posting on X will be used to train AI. I hope someone asks how we'll have peace in the Middle East and it says "nuke it from orbit, it's the only way to be sure."
Ask Grok if Elon is a fascist or not. That's always fun. He's just now learning he can't control a learning machine without shutting it off.
 
