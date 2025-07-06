Elections Musk says he is forming new political party after fallout with Trump

Billionaire Elon Musk said Saturday he is forming a third political party, after a dramatic falling out with Donald Trump, indicating he will make good on threats he made if the president’s domestic policy bill became law.

“When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy,” Trump’s former “first buddy” said on his social media platform, X. “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”


Oh my.... things are interesting again.
Who had this on their bingo cards in January?




Here is some lady with her two cats

taylor-swift-cat-tik-tok-ht-jc-210826_1629988886799_hpMain_4x5_608.jpg
 
Probably will work as well as Bloomberg's presidential run.
 
