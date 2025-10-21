Music Moods

Lol
I loved the first 2 tunes
The ugly bitc# not so much.. sounds more like typical old r&b
 
I'm looking for stuff I have never heard on the radio and doubt anyone else has either stuff ya have to go find.

Kinda off the wall, obshure, not for everyone.

I do listen to KFPA a public sponsered station from San Francisco, now they play a lot of......what the fuck?
 
Good job, i like it
 
I think Hillbilie fits here, these old timers were totally racist, some of their stuff wouldn't be allowed today, yep.....pretty bad,





One of musics great secrets, Darby & Tarlton









She was the first female country star, not counting the Carter Family.
 
