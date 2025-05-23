Mushroom/Shellfish Tacos

HUGHPHUG

HUGHPHUG

@Gold
@Gold
Jun 4, 2013
24,872
31,973
words and stuff, things happen

chillies mixed with white wine vinegar and lime jiuce


yoghurt mixed with white wine vinegar, scallions, lime zest


selection of mushrooms tossed in oil, few spices, seasoning - roasted for 25 minutes




prawns, brown shrimp and cray fish sauteed in butter with peppercorns, chillies, garlic, shallots, lime zest





tacos init
 
All looks good, except the mushrooms. Mushrooms are the most disgusting thing ever.
 
honestly jokes aside - gotta respect the effort here man. Not sure i include crayfish. Likely I skip the yogurt sauce, Also definitely wouldn't have added mushrooms (unless they magic ones) . But they look fantastic and even not being a mushroom lover I would eat that .
 
