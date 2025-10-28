Muscle spasms during/after workouts

I will usually stop a workout if I get muscle spasms.. or at least sit for 10-15 min

I get em in my forearms a shitload. Especially with curls or pull ups. I also get upper lats, like to the side of the chest. Man lately everything’s been fucking twitching I swear..
 
This could be indicative of dehydration and/or electrolyte imbalance/deficiency. If this is a regular occurrence I'd start bringing water with electrolyte packs mixed in (or just drink Pedialyte) throughout the training session.
 
Do you take creatine?
I used to have a heap of issues with muscle spasms but stopped taking it and now I don't as often.
 
