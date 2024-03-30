Sweater of AV said: No, America hasn't spent $7.5 billion on 7 EV charging stations. Also, it has not been four years:



more than two years after Congress allocated $7.5 billion to help build out those stations, only 7 EV charging stations are operational across four states



Its true that OP got some facts blatantly wrong to exaggerate the problem but the problem is still there.

Its true that OP got some facts blatantly wrong to exaggerate the problem but the problem is still there. In America its just plain hard to build infrastructure and especially large infrastructure at scale and its because of excessive red tape. Environmental review in particular is abused by folks who don't want any given development to go through. Firms will have to write(and sometimes rewrite) environmental impact statements that could be thousands of pages long for instance. In other cases local residents will argue that any new development of any kind, whether its student housing or a bus stop, will cause "noise pollution" and therefore shouldn't be built or at least should require another, you guessed it, environmental impact statement.So anytime you want to build anything of note you have to go through this rigmarole all the while consultants are sucking the money from the budget. Another way these projects bleed money is through a certain deceptive practice by contractors. They outbid their competitors with very low bids which due to laws that require the city to go for the lowest bid(ostensibly to avoid corrupt city officials choosing pricey contracts from favored contractors) gets them the contracts. But those bids are often unreasonably low so the contractor, after getting the job and starting work, will say "akshually I need more money so here's a change order" and thus we get projects with delays that go overbudget.