Food & Drink Murderers last meals

murderers-last-meals-v0-cwzvkw87249f1.jpg


murderers-last-meals-v0-atg17s87249f1.jpg


murderers-last-meals-v0-9uhh4r87249f1.jpg


murderers-last-meals-v0-zn8szd97249f1.jpg


murderers-last-meals-v0-zrnqnt87249f1.jpg


murderers-last-meals-v0-vpodgs87249f1.jpg


murderers-last-meals-v0-3wal7t87249f1.jpg


murderers-last-meals-v0-a5eyqt87249f1.jpg


murderers-last-meals-v0-96opeu87249f1.jpg


murderers-last-meals-v0-qrcz5u87249f1.jpg


murderers-last-meals-v0-4532rt87249f1.jpg
 
Man it's crazy seeing one dude charged with 168 murders.

I know it was a bombing but that number is still shocking.

Anyhoo, the boss move is to eat Taco Bell, then you leave a nice mess behind when they kill you.
 
"Dont go out without a bang"
 
No tomato on that grilled cheese.... The mark of a psychopath
 
Haha “Eat well watching the The Lord of the Rings Trilogy” bro trying to buy as much time possible..
 
Also, Texas abolished the last meal after fulfilling this one guy and then he didn't eat any of it.

Two chicken fried steaks smothered in gravy with sliced onions, a triple meat bacon cheeseburger with fixings on the side, a cheese omelet with ground beef, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and jalapeños, a large bowl of fried okra with ketchup, one pound of barbecue wings with half a loaf of white bread, three fajitas with fixings, a Meat Lovers pizza, three root beers, one pint of Blue Bell vanilla ice cream, and a slab of peanut butter fudge with crushed peanuts.
 
Feguer... single olive with a pit... googled as that sounded interesting. "He told guards he hoped an olive tree would sprout from his grave 'as a sign of peace'".
 
