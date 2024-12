Surace is a decent European-level middleweight who can box but cannot punch. He's a great guy BTW, very smart kid (he fights smart too), he holds a business degree and works as a manager at a sports gear and equipement shop. Sure, he's undefeated, and throwing him in against Munguia at 168 is likely worth a decent payday but it doesn't mean much from a career standpoint for either of them.