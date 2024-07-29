International Multiple Stabbing Victims at UK Children's Club

www.bbc.co.uk

Southport stabbing: At least eight people stabbed in 'major incident', ambulance service says

The patients were taken to three hospitals, including the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.
www.bbc.co.uk

Here's what we know so far

It's a fast-moving situation and we are waiting for further details to be confirmed. Here's what we know so far:

Multiple victims were stabbed on Hart Street, Southport, at around 11:50 BST
A man has has been arrested and there is no wider threat to the public, police say
The North West Ambulance Service says paramedics treated at least eight victims with stab injuries
A major incident has been declared at Alder Hey Children's Hospital – although details about the victims have not been confirmed
Some of those stabbed were also transported to Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby Hospital

He says the incident happened at the Hope of Hart children's club, which is down a back street in a former warehouse building.

He says the victims were children, and describes one girl on a stretcher covered in blood.

Sickening.

Let me tell you, I'm as anti-death penalty as you can get, but if this turns out to be a terror attack on children, I will personally join any motion for the death penalty for such disgusting attacks.

And if it's somehow domestic, same will apply.

This cunt must go.
 
Damn it......when are we going to wise up and put restrictions on pointy objects.

thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families.
 
Dork comments.

It would have been worse in the States with guns no question.

Hopefully no one dies.
 
No matter his motivation if no one dies it should be life in solitary with no possibility of parole. If any kids die he should die. Say hung in the town park with a picnic lunch served for spectators.
 
oldshadow said:
No matter his motivation if no one dies it should be life in solitary with no possibility of parole. If any kids die he should die. Say hung in the town park with a picnic lunch served for spectators.
I wouldn't give them the platform personally.

A cold, dark room all alone.
 
8yn76z.jpg
 
oldshadow said:
No matter his motivation if no one dies it should be life in solitary with no possibility of parole. If any kids die he should die. Say hung in the town park with a picnic lunch served for spectators.
Attempted murder should be treated as murder when it comes to punishment, because the victim gets lucky and survives shouldn't give the criminal any leniency.

(Obviously intent to murder needs to be established, not talking accidental, negligent homicide or even lower degrees of manslaughter)
 
Natural Order said:
More stabby stuff from the home of no gun violence.

Sad.
Yes. The reason this story is shocking is because it's not something that happens in institutions where kids attend, as a general rule. I wish we had 2 school shootings a week like in the land of the free and home of the brave.
 
Siver! said:
I wouldn't give them the platform personally.

A cold, dark room all alone.
I think the walk up the 13 steps and knowing the short rope and long drop is worth it.

Besides we get free food and they should have rotten fruit we can throw at him just before they pull the handle.
 
Thrawn33 said:
Attempted murder should be treated as murder when it comes to punishment, because the victim gets lucky and survives shouldn't give the criminal any leniency.

(Obviously intent to murder needs to be established, not talking accidental, negligent homicide or even lower degrees of manslaughter)
Depending on the circumstances I can support this.
 
Siver! said:
Sickening.

Let me tell you, I'm as anti-death penalty as you can get, but if this turns out to be a terror attack on children, I will personally join any motion for the death penalty for such disgusting attacks.

And if it's somehow domestic, same will apply.

This cunt must go.
I'll wave the terrorist requirement. Don't care the reasoning
 
Why do these vile lunatics always attack the most vulnerable targets? Children's hospital, geriatric homes, etc.
 
I'm all for torture in these cases, if we're even allowed to express such an opinion on here?
 
