Southport stabbing: At least eight people stabbed in 'major incident', ambulance service says The patients were taken to three hospitals, including the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

Here's what we know so farIt's a fast-moving situation and we are waiting for further details to be confirmed. Here's what we know so far:Multiple victims were stabbed on Hart Street, Southport, at around 11:50 BSTA man has has been arrested and there is no wider threat to the public, police sayThe North West Ambulance Service says paramedics treated at least eight victims with stab injuriesA major incident has been declared at Alder Hey Children's Hospital – although details about the victims have not been confirmedSome of those stabbed were also transported to Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby Hospital---He says the incident happened at the Hope of Hart children's club, which is down a back street in a former warehouse building.He says the victims were children, and describes one girl on a stretcher covered in blood.---Sickening.Let me tell you, I'm as anti-death penalty as you can get, but if this turns out to be a terror attack on children, I will personally join any motion for the death penalty for such disgusting attacks.And if it's somehow domestic, same will apply.This cunt must go.