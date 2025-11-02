Without it being legalized it would be much harder to catch fight fixingI don’t like to morally grandstand but I’m so sick of how much gambling is been shoved down our throats in this fandom.
And even in general here in Australia it seems every second advertisement is for SportsBet, Stake, or LadBroaks.
Shits become way too normal imo.
