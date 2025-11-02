Media Multiple sportsbooks to offer refunds following Dulgarian vs del Valle fight

eddie-bravo.gif
 
There u go. I wouldnt put real money on any fight below co main and never money on apex fighters with a few exceptions. So many of them lie
 
As soon as I heard about the line moving like that so close to the fight I bet for it to not go a to a decision and also to end in round 1 so fast it almost gave me a nosebleed.

It was light work.
 
I don’t like to morally grandstand but I’m so sick of how much gambling is been shoved down our throats in this fandom.

And even in general here in Australia it seems every second advertisement is for SportsBet, Stake, or LadBroaks.

Shits become way too normal imo.
 
markantony20 said:
I don’t like to morally grandstand but I’m so sick of how much gambling is been shoved down our throats in this fandom.

And even in general here in Australia it seems every second advertisement is for SportsBet, Stake, or LadBroaks.

Shits become way too normal imo.
Click to expand...
Without it being legalized it would be much harder to catch fight fixing
 
podsox said:
Without it being legalized it would be much harder to catch fight fixing
Click to expand...
Yeah no I get that of course i just find it annoying how much it’s encouraged or promoted.

But it of course serves a purpose.
 
podsox said:
Without it being legalized it would be much harder to catch fight fixing
Click to expand...
Seems like it's happening in front of our faces but no one's getting "caught". With it being legalized we're suddenly surrounded by betting and gambling addicts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Garcia vs Onama
2
Replies
20
Views
154
jnes
jnes
Jackonfire
Media UFC Fight Night 263 - Garcia vs. Onama Official Weigh-in: Fri 10/31 at 12pm ET
2
Replies
24
Views
423
Benoitthegr8
Benoitthegr8
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC Vegas 110: Garcia vs. Onama Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 11/1 at 4pm ET
71 72 73
Replies
1K
Views
11K
svmr_db
svmr_db
D
UFC fight night 263 underdog pick of the night
Replies
17
Views
252
AMAZINGUFC
AMAZINGUFC
Jackonfire
Media UFC Fight Night 256 - Burns vs. Morales Official Weigh-in: Fri. 5/16 at 12pm ET
2
Replies
23
Views
898
rjmbrd
rjmbrd

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,262
Messages
58,032,654
Members
175,914
Latest member
loki808

Share this page

Back
Top