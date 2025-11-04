MetalMilitia
Pretty scathing, is there no thread on this yet? I know everyone can list the well-known ones, but what other ones have been "SUS" in recent times -- and how far do you think this goes?
Multiple UFC fighters have come forward to confirm that they’ve been approached to fix fights in what is quickly becoming a massive scandal for the company.
The controversy began Sunday when UFC reporter Ariel Helwani revealed that featherweight fighter Isaac Dulgarian had been released following his loss on Saturday. Dulgarian was the favorite going into the bout, and suspicious betting activity flagged earlier cast doubt on the nature of the upset loss.
A day later, Helwani revealed on his show that sources had come forward and told me they either were approached or knew a fighter who was approached with an offer to fix a fight for money. Helwani called it a “massive issue” for the UFC.
In the hours following the airing of that episode, at least three active fights confirmed Helwani’s reporting by sharing firsthand experience of the alleged dealings. In a pair of deleted tweets, featherweight fighter Vince Morales said he’d been asked to fix fights in the past, but declined, saying “it’s not something I could live with.” When asked how much he was offered, Morales said $70,000. (LINK)
Multiple Fighters Confirm They’ve Been Asked to Fix Fights in Another Black Eye for UFC
Multiple UFC fighters have come out to confirm that they've been approached to fix fights in what is quickly becoming a massive scandal for the company.
