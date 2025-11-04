News Multiple Fighters Confirm They’ve Been Asked to Fix Fights in Another Black Eye for UFC

Pretty scathing, is there no thread on this yet? I know everyone can list the well-known ones, but what other ones have been "SUS" in recent times -- and how far do you think this goes?

Happens in all sports/competitions/tiers which sucks, we all want...

Multiple Fighters Confirm They’ve Been Asked to Fix Fights in Another Black Eye for UFC

Multiple UFC fighters have come out to confirm that they've been approached to fix fights in what is quickly becoming a massive scandal for the company.
Multiple UFC fighters have come forward to confirm that they’ve been approached to fix fights in what is quickly becoming a massive scandal for the company.


The controversy began Sunday when UFC reporter Ariel Helwani revealed that featherweight fighter Isaac Dulgarian had been released following his loss on Saturday. Dulgarian was the favorite going into the bout, and suspicious betting activity flagged earlier cast doubt on the nature of the upset loss.


A day later, Helwani revealed on his show that sources had come forward and told me they either were approached or knew a fighter who was approached with an offer to fix a fight for money. Helwani called it a “massive issue” for the UFC.


In the hours following the airing of that episode, at least three active fights confirmed Helwani’s reporting by sharing firsthand experience of the alleged dealings. In a pair of deleted tweets, featherweight fighter Vince Morales said he’d been asked to fix fights in the past, but declined, saying “it’s not something I could live with.” When asked how much he was offered, Morales said $70,000. (LINK)
 
sean omalley fight against yan was definitely rigged. This makes you wonder about herb deans stoppage in his fight against aljo. Or even herb deans stoppage with 30 seconds left against the can probably for people betting KO.


juliana pena second title win was rigged to set up a fight people cared for against kayla.

MW, LHW, and HW are probalby the easiest divsions to pull of rigged fights because most of the roster in those divisions no one gives a shit about or has heard off.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
sean omalley fight against yan was definitely rigged. This makes you wonder about herb deans stoppage in his fight against aljo. Or even herb deans stoppage with 30 seconds left against the can probably for people betting KO.

juliana pena second title win was rigged to set up a fight people cared for against kayla.

MW, LHW, and HW are probalby the easiest divsions to pull of rigged fights because most of the roster in those divisions no one gives a shit about or has heard off.

Bro, this isn't an opportunity for you to start calling every decision you disagree with a fixed fight.

Fixed fights are when a fighter, usually the heavy favorite, clearly throws a fight with a KO or submission loss. If someone is fixing a fight and their idea to fix the fight is to go to a close decision, then it's a pretty damn poorly fixed fight.

No one is suggesting judges are being paid to render specific decisions at this point in time. It is only fighters being offered to throw fights.
 
For those of you who have done so in the past, who here is still going to put down money betting on UFC fights based on everything that’s just come out?
 
I can't believe that any of this is shocking to anyone.
 
Conor vs Mendes was definitely rigged. Mendes controlled Conor on the ground for almost a round. When Conor landed one knockdown punch the referee immediately declared a TKO.
 
I’m surprised (or maybe not surprised actually) that UFC don’t have a “notifying of approach” policy.

In snooker, players are obligated to inform the WPBSA if they’re approached about match fixing, and they’re severely punished if they’re found to have kept it secret (even if they did not act on the approach).
 
Evbo said:
I’m surprised (or maybe not surprised actually) that UFC don’t have a “notifying of approach” policy.

In snooker, players are obligated to inform the WPBSA if they’re approached about match fixing, and they’re severely punished if they’re found to have kept it secret (even if they did not act on the approach).

The UFC needs a straight up “report it or you’re out” type rule -- baking that into a fuckin' contract might get complicated -- but it is the rational course of action.

If a fighter gets approached about fixing a fight and keeps it quiet, they’re part of the ROT -- simple as that. A lot of other serious sports have this integrated in as policy, 100%

Make fighters "snitch" on the fixers or face the same punishment? I mean it's about all that "really" can be done. But yer also going to run into fixed shit where the person orchestrating is is playing god for the sake of being bored of having money anyways.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
sean omalley fight against yan was definitely rigged. This makes you wonder about herb deans stoppage in his fight against aljo. Or even herb deans stoppage with 30 seconds left against the can probably for people betting KO.


juliana pena second title win was rigged to set up a fight people cared for against kayla.

MW, LHW, and HW are probalby the easiest divsions to pull of rigged fights because most of the roster in those divisions no one gives a shit about or has heard off.

OMalley fight he won where he injured his foot and his opponent decided to go to the ground when Sean couldn't even stand has always been the high profile fight I felt was fixed. Can't even remember the opponents name right now.
 
