Multiple fence grabs to stand up from heavy ground and pound should be a DQ loss

IMO Jason Herzog made the right call stopping Black Beast vs Tallison Texeira, but it should have been ruled a DQ loss for Tallison.



Tallison BLATANTLY grabbed the fence multiple times to stand up from heavy ground and pound. This should be an immediate DQ loss. We shouldn't be allowing fighters to escape from positions like this by breaking the rules. Taking a point away in this position would be completely insufficient. Lewis definitely would have knocked Tallison unconscious had Tallison not grabbed the fence. He wouldn't have been able to get up.
 
