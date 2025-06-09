Multiple attempts required to log in; Quote problems

650lb Sumo

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
11,610
Reaction score
28,443
As far back as I can remember each of my login attempts has had about a 1/4 chance of success. Unless it happens to works the first time, I change page and try again, and sooner or later it works.

More recently when you select 'add to quotes' sometimes it takes you to the reply option, or sometimes you select say three quotes and only one is added when you select 'add quotes'. The others aren't saved and you have to go back and find them again and compile them manually. Sometimes it works correctly but in my experience that is now unusual.
 
