I'm getting old, I never eat as healthy as I should. But I do try to take multi-vitamins. I currently use Mega Man Sport. Is that the wrong answer?
What should a guy 30-45 be using? Diet is OK but not terrible or really good. I work out 3-4 times a week.
Not a nutritional and work out thread, I am just asking about Multi's.
What do you guys use? If you use any, why would you not?
And why does Mega Man vitamins have like a cancer warning on it? Should I just go with Basic Centrum, or Flinstone vitamins for kids?
