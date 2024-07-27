Muhammad v Edwards 2...Can't Remember Being This Hyped for a UFC Fight

Two elite fighters in their primes, fully prepared, on massive win streaks. Both guys very well-rounded. Extremely well-matched fight. The moneyline is off, BTW.



I am seeing that O'Malley-Dvalishvili is also booked, so that's great news. Finally the people who deserve their shots are getting them.



Recent couple years have been a shitshow with this organization, but every once in a while these kinds of cards come around and make it worthwhile.