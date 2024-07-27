Muhammad v Edwards 2...Can't Remember Being This Hyped for a UFC Fight

Two elite fighters in their primes, fully prepared, on massive win streaks. Both guys very well-rounded. Extremely well-matched fight. The moneyline is off, BTW.

I am seeing that O'Malley-Dvalishvili is also booked, so that's great news. Finally the people who deserve their shots are getting them.

Recent couple years have been a shitshow with this organization, but every once in a while these kinds of cards come around and make it worthwhile.
 
Finally the people who deserve their shots are getting them.

Recent couple years have been a shitshow with this organization,
My reaction when the UFC manages to even halfway function as a real sport:

d6c84837164c492d_giphy.gif
 
I'm with you. I don't think this fight will be quite as bad as people think. With that said though, I'd be satisfied with even a mid-paced fight, as long as both guys show up and try

The skill level will be high.
 
Fight of the century for sure. Pussy vs Vagina, the rumble in the elevator
 
ReasonableMan said:
Two elite fighters in their primes, fully prepared, on massive win streaks. Both guys very well-rounded. Extremely well-matched fight. The moneyline is off, BTW.

I am seeing that O'Malley-Dvalishvili is also booked, so that's great news. Finally the people who deserve their shots are getting them.

Recent couple years have been a shitshow with this organization, but every once in a while these kinds of cards come around and make it worthwhile.
I am surprisingly hyped for it too. It's relatively rare to have a title fight between the champ and the obvious contender, and both guys are on crazy winning streaks.

The unsatisfying result of their first fight and what seems like legitimate bad blood adds to it, plus a British champ defending the belt on home soil.

I don't think I've ever been hyped for a Belal Muhammad fight, but I'm hyped for this one.
 
Actually very excited for this card, don't understand the hate really
 
GiganticMeat said:
I'm kind of an inbetween-er. I'm here to see an expression of martial arts. But they should FIGHT, too. The rules are improving thankfully
For me, it's literally just skill. I can see skull-smashing fights anywhere. Those are never in short supply when I turn on MMA events.
 
When two fighters dislike each other, it always makes for an interesting fight.
 
