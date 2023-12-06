BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 10,138
- Reaction score
- 32,032
I think it was reported that good chances that this card will be a fight night event. Plus, among their biggest Muslim fighters - Chimaev is not gonna fight there and seems like biggest name/highest ranked fighter that’s available is someone like Umar Nurmagomedov.Who fills in for Perez?
EDIT:
Watching Morning Kombat & Luke is reporting that Saudi is paying $20M for its UFC card. In comparison Abu Dhabi pays $25M & Australia pays $16M for 2 cards.
I think it's realistic to expect Islam to defend on this card & for there to be a big co-main as well. They're paying for a PPV quality card.