News Muhammad Mokaev vs Alex Perez is set for March 2

Who wins?

Interesting fight!
Big step up in competition for Mokaev
 
Solid fight but Perez never seems to make it to the cage whether it be his fault or his opponent’s. 10/12 most recent scheduled fights haven’t happened.
 
Who fills in for Perez?

Watching Morning Kombat & Luke is reporting that Saudi is paying $20M for its UFC card. In comparison Abu Dhabi pays $25M & Australia pays $16M for 2 cards.

I think it's realistic to expect Islam to defend on this card & for there to be a big co-main as well. They're paying for a PPV quality card.
 
Last time Alex Perez won a fight Mokaev wasn't even a pro fighter
 
After two defeats and seven canceled fights due to medical reasons - just the way dear brothers love!
 
JoeRowe said:
Who fills in for Perez?

Watching Morning Kombat & Luke is reporting that Saudi is paying $20M for its UFC card. In comparison Abu Dhabi pays $25M & Australia pays $16M for 2 cards.

I think it's realistic to expect Islam to defend on this card & for there to be a big co-main as well. They're paying for a PPV quality card.
I think it was reported that good chances that this card will be a fight night event. Plus, among their biggest Muslim fighters - Chimaev is not gonna fight there and seems like biggest name/highest ranked fighter that’s available is someone like Umar Nurmagomedov.
 
The faith in Perez is amazing!

Likely backing Mok here and good step up for him, well perchance...
 
