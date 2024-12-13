Media Muhammad Mokaev picks up first post UFC win with first round Brabo Choke sub; improves to 14-0

UFC really made the right choice cutting the most successful prospect at FLW, a division where the Champ has beat practically everyone in the top 10😂
 
Pantoja has no more opponents at this point except fighting himself. Pantoja vs Pantoja PPV fight!

No opponents.

They should first sign him on one fight contract specifically for Pantoja if he beats him prolong his contract if he losses release him but Pantoja deserves to chellenge himself against the best. He last time called out a 38 years old Might mouse that is just sad dude ran out of opponents..
 
Re-sign him!!! To the contender series ;)
 
Not only did he beat practically everyone in the top 10, but he beat some of them more than once.
 
Hopefully his next Brave fight is against someone with a pulse. I know his previous opponent pulled out days before the event, but even that fight was against an actual midget wrestler, 5'0. Brave has some good fighters in the lighter weights so I'd rather see him take on some of them.
 
