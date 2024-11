This sounds like Hunter told Mokaev something in private, which may or may not come to pass, and Mokaev was supposed to shut up about it. To me it looks like Mokaev was bugging the UFC to get back in, and they told him "ok, you win 1-2 fights and then we can talk about you coming back". If that's the case, Hunter won't be too happy that Mokaev immediately opened his mouth.