Muhammad Mokaev is a shit bag

Muhammad is right. Karma struck Erceg. He should have kept his mouth shut.
 
Erceg just having everyone dunk on him at this point, including DDP. Hope he comes back even stronger from the adversity.
 
Last edited:
Tbh i agree.. erceg was also criticising pantoja's skillset quite a bit in the post-fight breakdown despite having just lost to him
 
flowoftruth said:
If Erceg did lie about that, then Mokaev has a right to be salty
Click to expand...
Problem is more people than Erceg have made similar comments about him, and he just got blacklisted by two of the biggest orgs in MMA for backstage shenanigans.

If everyone thinks Mokaev is too much of a hassle to deal with, then maybe the problem is him.
 
He's a shit bag for lying to Kape by luring him into a vulnerable position, taking a photo, under the guise of making peace based on religious brotherhood and then attacking him like a coward.

Not because he was mean to your favorite fighter lmao

If that's all he said about Erceg, then that doesn't even move the scale as far as what UFC fighters have said about each other.

Plus Erceg likes to talk his fair share of shit about a lot more accomplished fighters, so he kind of has to expect that people will have a go at him.
 
Well that explains why the UFC does not want to deal with this dude at ALL lol..
 
Thesnake101 said:
Problem is more people than Erceg have made similar comments about him, and he just got blacklisted by two of the biggest orgs in MMA for backstage shenanigans.

If everyone thinks Mokaev is too much of a hassle to deal with, then maybe the problem is him.
Click to expand...
That doesn't mean every negative thing someone says about him is true
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TheMMAnalyst
Aljo with Delusional Take on Mokaev/Kape - "I thought it was a really good fight"
2
Replies
28
Views
720
SkinnyClaw
S
KillerIsBack V2
“UFC fighter” is the only job you can win fair yet still get fired. Poor Mokaev. They waited for Jake shields to lose at least.
2 3
Replies
56
Views
2K
TouchButtDork
TouchButtDork
T
How Belal Muhammad Turned a Nightmare Matchup on its Head
2 3
Replies
59
Views
2K
itainteasy
I
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev
Replies
18
Views
1K
Koala
Koala
Captain Herb
Jon just wanted to swim a few laps, Twitter blasted him anyway
2
Replies
24
Views
833
IDGETKTFO
IDGETKTFO

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,732
Messages
56,071,441
Members
175,060
Latest member
CatMendoza

Share this page

Back
Top